PORTLAND — U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced June 19 that a Rainier, Oregon man has been charged with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and transporting her from her home in Ilwaco to Rainier.
James Donald Cooley, 59, has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of kidnapping, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
According to court documents, in the early morning hours of May 18, Cooley is alleged to have traveled from his home in Rainier to his ex-girlfriend’s home in Ilwaco without notice or invitation. He parked his vehicle on the side of Highway 101 near her home. Cooley approached his ex-girlfriend and a confrontation ensued. He grabbed her by her arms, tied her hands together with zip ties, and began pulling her toward the highway. Cooley dragged his ex-girlfriend a couple hundred feet to his vehicle, put a knife to her throat, shoved her into the backseat, and began driving back to Rainier, the press release states.
When Cooley arrived at his residence, his sister, who also lives in Rainier, spotted Cooley’s ex-girlfriend at his residence. Cooley’s sister confronted them and the ex-girlfriend told her that Cooley was going to kill her. Cooley’s sister contacted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and reported the incident. Sheriff deputies responded and later arrested Cooley.
Cooley made his initial appearance in federal court on June 19 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman. He was ordered detained pending further proceedings.
This case was investigated by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. It is being prosecuted by Gregory R. Nyhus, assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon.
A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
