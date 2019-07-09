LONG BEACH — Although it is taking a little longer to arrive than originally predicted, rain is expected to move onto the Washington and Oregon coast on Tuesday afternoon.
This will mark the start of several periods of wet weather, forecasters say.
"During the next few days, western Washington and Oregon should be wetted down, with potentially several inches in the high elevations of the Olympics, north Cascades, and mountains of southern BC," UW Professor Cliff Mass said Tuesday. "The heaviest rain will be overnight tonight, but there will be plenty of showers tomorrow."
Mass goes on to say, "It is clear now that this will be one of the wettest Julys in decades for our region, with a profound implication for NW wildfires and smoke."
Forecasts call for up to an inch of rain over parts of Pacific County in the next couple days.
