ILWACO — In a reminder that what goes up must come down, a homeowner on Hemlock Street in Ilwaco has discovered two bullet holes that were caused by someone accidentally or deliberately discharging a firearm without knowing where the bullet would go.
Some shoot into the air to celebrate events like Independence Day, but these bullets have been known to kill and injure random strangers thousands of feet from where the pistol or rifle was fired.
In the Hemlock Street example, the homeowner discovered a spent 9mm round on the floor of his garage last year. He then discovered an unrelated bullet hole while doing a home-improvement project this month.
"Last summer I reported finding a hole in my west-facing garage wall and a spent bullet on the floor of my garage on Hemlock Street in Ilwaco," the homeowner told police. "One of your officers visited and determined that the bullet came from a long distance to the southwest in the area of the Ilwaco marina or beyond."
Last week, he discovered a bullet hole in his house. "This bullet came down from above at a steep angle and appears have come from the northwest. I do not see a hole in any interior wall, so the bullet is likely lodged in the framing between the first and second floors. Although it appears to be a fresh hole, we don’t recall hearing anything strike the house or hearing a gunshot."
There is nothing to suggest the house was deliberately targeted.
Police Chief Flint Wright stresses these three basic firearms-safety rules:
• Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction.
• Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot.
• Always be sure of where your bullet is going to go if you miss.
"It is believed that these two incidents are accidental. But accidental or intentional, it is still very dangerous and scary," Wright said.
Anyone with information on this is encouraged to call the Long Beach Police Department at 360-642-3416.
