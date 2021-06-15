RAYMOND — State Route 6 between Oldani Road and Larson Road was closed for around 45 minutes on June 9 due to a two-vehicle T-bone accident. Both drivers were transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital with injuries.
The collision occurred around 4:45 p.m. when a 2008 Saturn Aura driven by Brittney D. Austin, 35 of Raymond, was heading eastbound on SR 6 and suddenly turned left onto Oldani Road. A 2000 Ford Ranger, driven by Hunter W. Daniel, 20 of Raymond, was heading westbound and struck Austin on the passenger side as she turned into the westbound lane.
The impact from the collision pushed Austin’s vehicle into the westbound ditch at Gailey’s Grocery and caused Daniel’s truck to roll over onto its roof partially in the westbound lane and ditch at the store as well.
Two off-duty law enforcement officers who live nearby heard the collision and rushed to the scene. They both immediately provided aid to the injured occupants until units from Pacific County Fire District 3 and the Raymond Fire Department arrived on the scene.
Approximately an hour after the collision, the Washington State Patrol arrived on the scene and undertook the investigation. Two troopers were on the scene; one stayed to investigate the cause of the collision while the other left to speak with the drivers at the hospital.
Residents who live in the area reported that they didn’t hear any tires skidding but heard “a loud bang followed by the sound of crushing metal.” A recently upgraded security camera system at the store was able to catch most of the collision on camera. The footage was provided to WSP for their investigation.
Austin was cited for failing to yield the right of way and no valid operator’s license.
