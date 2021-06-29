RAYMOND — Don B. Martin, 32 of Raymond, and Brook A. White, 24 of Raymond, landed themselves in the Pacific County Jail after a man was assaulted and robbed while playing PokemonGo at a gas station in Raymond.
Court documents allege that Martin spotted the man and yelled, "you f***ed up now," before attacking the man. Martin allegedly pulled out brass knuckles while attacking the man and struck him several times in the face.
During the fight, White is accused of taking the man's cell phone and running from the scene before eventually meeting back up with Martin after the attack. The victim was able to defend himself enough to escape and run to the Pitchwood Inn and Bar for help.
Officers from the Raymond and South Bend Police Departments and a deputy from the Pacific County Sheriff's Office converged on the scene. Officer Britany Stigall found the victim being treated by Raymond Fire Department personnel, who noted the man had not been struck by bare knuckles.
"[The firefighter] advised that the [victim's] head was split open and that told him that it was not caused by just a fist [and] that there was no way a fist would have done that," Stigall wrote in her report. "He also pointed out a contusion on the [victim's] head."
Deputy Jesse Eastham was able to locate Martin by Ugly Ed's in downtown Raymond and stated over the radio that "he's running for the river." He was able to incapacitate the suspect with a Taser. Additional units helped Eastham take Martin into custody.
During the arrest, White was spotted in the vicinity, and before officers even made contact with her, Stigall alleges Martin began yelling, "don't tell them anything, baby. Don't say a f***ing word." While being questioned, White denied robbing the man or being involved in the incident but did admit Martin may have taken the man's phone to their nearby apartment on 3rd Street.
"As I was speaking with [White], Officer [Jordan] Dokter asked me to unlock my car and advised that we needed Narcan as it appeared Martin was in an active overdose," Stigall stated. "Aid responded to the scene to treat Martin and transported him to Willapa Harbor Hospital for evaluation."
White was transported to the jail and booked for first-degree robbery and is being held on $50,000 bail. Martin joined her early the next morning and was booked on seven charges, including first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft, and is being held on $100,000 bail.
The victim noted that he knew of the two but had no relationship with either.
