ASTORIA — Log truck driver Isaiah Robert Helt, 38, of Raymond wasn’t injured when his vehicle and load overturned near the intersection of Oregon Highway 30 and Liberty Lane just east of Tongue Point in Astoria at 10:43 a.m. on April 10.
Helt was eastbound on Highway 30 at milepost 94.5 “when he lost control on a curve,” Oregon State Police reported on April 14. “Entire vehicle combination crossed the highway and rolled onto the driver side, spilling the logs. Vehicle came to rest well off the roadway.”
Kinney Excavation employees voluntarily helped reload the logs onto a different truck.
An unspecified citation or warning was issued to Helt, according to OSP’s press release.
