MENLO — Residents in Menlo were alarmed after a large police presence on Feb. 8 involved units surrounding a home in the 600 block of State Route 6. The hours-long game of cat and mouse ended after a Pacific County Sheriff’s Office deputy acquired a search warrant.
According to PCSO Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock, Deputy Kevin Acdal was responding to a report of a suspicious person in the area and determined it was Brady Langer, 31 of Raymond, who had outstanding warrants. Acdal went to his home with backup from the Raymond and South Bend Police departments to investigate the call and apprehend him on his warrants.
“They knocked on Langer’s door and announced their presence, but he refused to answer,” Matlock stated. With the warrant approved by a judge, police entered the house to look for Langer. He was barricaded in the attic crawl space of his residence and refused to come down”
Matlock said, “There was only one access point in and out of the attic space. Dialogue went back and forth for quite some time with no avail.”
When police sprayed Langer with an irritant, he jumped out of the crawl space and was arrested.
Langer was taken to Willapa Harbor Hospital to be examined for clearance to be booked into the Pacific County Jail. He was booked into the jail at 8:18 p.m. and is facing nine felony charges, including first-degree escape, resisting arrest, unlawful firearm possession, and non-prescription drug felonies. His bail has been set at $100,000.
Matlock also added that the large police presence made the scene seem like a bigger deal than it was, “It really looked like more than it was due to all the patrol cars in the driveway. Most of the wait was while Acdal was preparing the warrant.”
