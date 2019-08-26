OLD WILLAPA — Tegan L. Tipler, 38, of Raymond was apprehended Aug. 21 by Pacific County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Eastham after a brief chase and arrested on several charges.
While on routine patrol at about 10 a.m., Eastham noticed a person riding a non-street-legal motorcycle allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed on Monohon Landing Road, according to a sheriff’s press release. The motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet and Eastham recognized Tipler.
After a short pursuit, the motorcycle collided with a log as Tipler attempted to flee onto a logging road. He then fled on foot, Eastham reported.
Eastham and Sgt. Arlie Boggs of the Raymond Police Department tried to locate Tipler on foot but couldn’t immediately find him. They asked several community members in the neighborhood keep an eye for him.
A few citizens reported seeing Tipler in and out of bushes in the area, apparently attempting to move around undetected. At about 1:10 p.m., Eastham located him hiding in a large blackberry bush and he was taken into custody without incident.
The motorcycle Tipler was riding was found to be stolen out of Pierce County. Tipler was transported to the Pacific County Jail. As of Aug. 25 he remained in jail on charges of community custody violation, eluding a police vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. He is ineligible for bond.
