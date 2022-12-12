RAYMOND — The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home on the 10200 block of U.S. Highway 101 outside of Raymond for two separate assaults on the same day. The first assault didn’t result in any charges, but the second resulted in a man in handcuffs and being held at the Pacific County Jail on $75,000 bail.
The two incidents occurred on Dec. 4. The first was reported by an alleged victim who called 911 and stated she had been assaulted and then hung up on dispatchers. A deputy responded and spoke with the alleged victim and suspect. The deputy learned that the two were in dispute about the water not working and an issue with cleaning clothes.
Later the same day, another 911 call was reported at the residence. This time, a victim stated they had been injured. The same deputy responded back to the residence and discovered the victim, a woman in a wheelchair, had apparently been assaulted.
The suspect is identified as Melvin L. Libby, 64, of Raymond. He allegedly went into a room where the woman who used a wheelchair was and began assaulting her and choked her. She allegedly bit him in self-defense.
“[The victim’s] hand was severely red and bruised as well as bleeding,” the responding deputy stated in the probable cause affidavit.
Libby told the deputy that the altercation occurred because he wanted the woman out of the house. He was taken into custody and is charged with second-degree assault strangulation and remains jailed on $75,000 bail.
