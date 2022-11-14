RAYMOND — Gene R. Peck, 68 of Raymond, was arrested on Nov. 4 after a month and a half investigation by the Raymond Police Department was informed of allegations the man raped a female juvenile relative.
According to court records, an officer from the Raymond Police Department began working the case on Sept. 23, after the juvenile’s adoptive parent called dispatch to report the alleged rape of the child. The case was also handed over to Child Protective Services, which was not actively working the case because of a paperwork mix-up.
The victim and adoptive family reside in Colorado. A forensic interview was set up by a RPD officer to be conducted in their resident state and was completed on Oct. 20. The details disclosed in Peck’s arrest probable cause affidavit outline horrendous sexual abuse.
Peck, is alleged to have molested the child who is now the age of seven upwards of 5-6 times a day.
On Nov. 4, the investigating officer from RPD arrested Peck at his home. Upon contacting him, Peck allegedly didn’t want to allow officers inside or to go outside because he was concerned they “would talk him into jail.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, Peck did not adamantly deny any of the allegations made against him. He transported to the Pacific County Jail for first-degree rape of a child.
