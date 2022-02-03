SOUTH BEND — In one of their first significant tests in the Pacific County Prosecutor Attorney's Office, recently appointed Prosecutor Michael Rothman and Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford on Feb. 3 secured a triple-whammy guilty verdict in a rape case.
Ronald R. Barton, 55 of Raymond, was arrested Sept. 11, 2021 for rape of a child and incest, for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teenager. The activity allegedly lasted over the 2021 summer while she resided with him.
At the time of his arrest, Barton also allegedly faked a heart attack to avoid being transported to jail before abruptly giving up the act. He had remained adamant during his arrest and thereafter that he was innocent of all charges.
However, investigators were able to acquire text messages between him and the victim alluding to their sexual relationship including the victim stating, “I don’t regret any of it” regarding their activity.
They also discovered inappropriate photos sent between Barton and the victim.
Rothman opted to amend the charges against Barton during day one of the trial to three-counts of second-degree rape of a child.
Trial began on Feb. 1 and lasted three days before the jury returned with guilty verdicts on all counts. He was immediately taken into custody and booked into the Pacific County Jail.
He will be sentenced on Feb. 11 and faces up to a $50,000 fine and life in prison.
