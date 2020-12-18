RAYMOND — A Raymond woman was allegedly kidnapped and held at gunpoint during what started out as a small-town night exploring logging roads.
According to court documents, Stephen M. Camenzind, 24, of Raymond, was arrested after the woman was able to escape and authorities were alerted. He was booked into jail at 1:44 a.m. the following morning and has since been held on $100,000 bail.
The incident unfolded before 11 p.m. on Dec. 11 while the victim — whose name is being withheld — and Camenzind were reportedly driving along logging roads while drinking a bottle of Black Velvet whiskey. He allegedly became angry and began blaming the victim for his dad's death. At one point, he had her pull over, and he jumped out to shoot beer cans.
Gun to her head
According to the same court documents, "Camezined then got back into the vehicle and told [the victim] to drive. Whenever [she] tried to slow down, he would put the gun to her head and would tell her to drive faster and [that] consequences were coming for her killing his dad."
At one point, the victim reportedly was able to contact her father, who attempted to calm down Camenzind to no avail. Instead, it resulted in Camenzind yelling at her to "either slow down or go faster," but he would not get out of the truck. He continued to blame her for his dad's death while going '"completely crazy," all while the gun was still against her head, court documents allege.
After arriving back at Camenzind's residence, he reportedly forced the victim to kiss him with a firm grip on her throat and was attempting to make her go inside his residence. When they both opened their doors to get out, Camenzind exited, and the victim jumped back in and sped off.
Knives and a hunting rifle
PacCom dispatched the first Pacific County Sheriff's Office deputy at 11:02 p.m. Arriving at Camenzind's residence, he said he observed the suspect through a window with knives and a hunting rifle near him. He could not get his attention even while knocking loudly. The deputy applied for and was granted a search warrant by Judge Heidi Heywood.
Additional responders from the Pacific County Sheriff's Office and Raymond Police Department responded to the scene and assisted the deputy. They were able to take Camenzind into custody and found an empty holster on his person and a loaded Glock 19 9mm pistol on the couch. The pistol contained two rounds, according to the deputy's report.
Arraignment continued; bail conditions set
Camenzind was arraigned on Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m. before Superior Court Judge Don Richter for second-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping, both Class B felonies. He was represented by attorney Erik Kupka of Ingram, Zelasko, and Goodwin LLP in Aberdeen. No plea was entered as Kupka requested the hearing be continued to Jan. 8.
Pacific County Prosecutor Ben Haslam requested — due to the likelihood Camenzind would be bailed out of jail — that as part of his release conditions, he be subject to electronic home monitoring [EHM] but not required to stay home and also be subject to a SCRAM bracelet to make sure he refrains from alcohol. The EHM monitoring would be to track his location and ensure he remains away from the victim.
Kupka entered his request that Camenzind be furloughed from the jail to enter into an inpatient substance abuse program at Bayview Recovery in Tacoma, where he would be under 24/7 surveillance for a 30-day treatment program. Richter denied the request because Camenzind would not be "on lockdown." Richter said the issue can be brought up at a future date should Camenzind be bailed out.
Camenzind will next appear at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, when he will enter his plea.
