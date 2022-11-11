PACIFIC COUNTY — The community of Raymond is in dismay at news that convicted murderer Michelle Knotek, 68, was released on parole from the Washington Corrections Center for Women on Nov. 8, after serving just over 19 years.
Knotek, was convicted of second-degree murder and manslaughter in 2004 and was sentenced to 22 years in prison. After being initially charged with the first-degree murders of Kathy Loreno and Ronald Woodworth, she pleaded out to what became lesser charges via an Alford Plea. The plea agreement allowed her to assert her innocence while admitting a jury would likely find her guilty of the crimes.
Her then-husband, David Knotek, 70, was convicted of second-degree murder for killing his nephew, Shane Watson, and admitted to being an accomplice to the crimes committed by his wife.
Reports were that Knotek — known behind her back by some in the community as "Crazy Shellie" — abused or even tortured the boarders.
The crimes attracted national news media attention at the time and are among the most notorious in Pacific County history. Author Gregg Olsen, who wrote “IF YOU TELL,” which details the horrendous crimes committed by the Knotek duo, announced Michelle’s release from prison on Facebook on Nov. 9.
Reactions
Response to news of her release has been overwhelmingly critical, with residents taking to Facebook to voice their dismay.
“Evil is out and amongst us,” one commenter said on the post, while another stated, “how is this possible?”
The post has already been shared 185 times and accrued 143 comments as of reporting.
It’s unclear where Knotek will end up since her release. She is not expected to return to the Raymond area, or anywhere in Pacific County.
She is said to be in poor health. “She’s pretty old and not doing to good, I’m not sure she could do this again physically,” a woman who knows and once lived down the street from the murderers said.
“She should have been locked up forever,” a commenter on Facebook said.
