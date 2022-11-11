County couple jailed in bizarre triple homicide

David and Michelle Knotek

PACIFIC COUNTY — The community of Raymond is in dismay at news that convicted murderer Michelle Knotek, 68, was released on parole from the Washington Corrections Center for Women on Nov. 8, after serving just over 19 years.

Knotek, was convicted of second-degree murder and manslaughter in 2004 and was sentenced to 22 years in prison. After being initially charged with the first-degree murders of Kathy Loreno and Ronald Woodworth, she pleaded out to what became lesser charges via an Alford Plea. The plea agreement allowed her to assert her innocence while admitting a jury would likely find her guilty of the crimes.

