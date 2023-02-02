MENLO — A woman is sitting in the Pacific County Jail after crashing a stolen vehicle and fleeing on foot from officers outside of Menlo on Feb. 1. She was quickly apprehended and now faces multiple charges for the wacky incident.
According to court records, Victoria Bragg, 50, of Raymond, allegedly went inside a residence looking for a flashlight and instead grabbed car keys and took off with a vehicle before crashing on State Route 6 at South Fork Road.
Bragg reportedly took off on foot and was quickly caught by Raymond Police Department Officer Rikki Changala, who happened to be in the area. She detained Bragg until units from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene.
“She stated she took the vehicle to get away from ‘everyone that was after her.’ The victim/owner of the stolen vehicle stated Bragg was alone, and they did not observe any other subjects with her,” an investigating deputy stated in the arrest probable cause affidavit.
Along with the vehicle, Bragg allegedly stole a purse and wallet that were rummaged through and found on the floorboard of the vehicle, identified as a Chevy Tahoe.
Court records state that Bragg declined a field sobriety test but later provided a breath sample via Draeger breath test and blew two separate .00% blood alcohol readings. She is believed by authorities to have been under the influence of a controlled substance and has a history of drug usage.
Deputies acquired a search warrant to have blood samples taken for Bragg to be sent to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab. Bragg was taken to the Willapa Harbor Hospital for clearance before being booked into the Pacific County Jail at 9:02 p.m.
According to court records, witnesses reported that before the crash, Bragg had run multiple vehicles off the roadway and drove at several head-on. She currently faces charges for theft of a motor vehicle, residential burglary, second-degree theft, and driving under the influence.
Bragg made a preliminary appearance in the Pacific County Superior Court on Feb. 2, and her bail was set at $50,000. She will be formally arraigned on Feb. 10. Indigent defense attorney David Hatch was appointed to represent Bragg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.