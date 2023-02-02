MENLO — A woman is sitting in the Pacific County Jail after crashing a stolen vehicle and fleeing on foot from officers outside of Menlo on Feb. 1. She was quickly apprehended and now faces multiple charges for the wacky incident.

According to court records, Victoria Bragg, 50, of Raymond, allegedly went inside a residence looking for a flashlight and instead grabbed car keys and took off with a vehicle before crashing on State Route 6 at South Fork Road.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.