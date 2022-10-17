PACIFIC COUNTY — One of three seats on the Pacific County Board of Commissioners is up for grabs in next month’s general election, as an incumbent looks to hold onto his position against a challenger who launched a successful write-in campaign this summer.
Michael “Hawk” Runyon, 68, of Raymond, was first elected to the county commission in 2018, and filed for a second term earlier this year. A business owner of 31 years with a decade of prior experience in Raymond city government, Runyon, running as an independent, appeared to be unopposed after he was the only candidate to file for the north county-based position in the spring.
But a successful write-in campaign was launched just days before the August primary election by Jerry Doyle, 54, a longtime Raymond business owner who serves on the City of Raymond Planning Commission. Doyle, also running as an independent, received enough support in the primary to appear on the ballot in the general election.
Both candidates agreed to participate in a questionnaire with the Observer, and their written answers can be seen below.
Chinook Observer: What makes you qualified to serve on the Pacific County Board of Commissioners, and what experience do you have in community and public service?
Mike Runyon: I am a lifelong resident of Pacific County. I owned and operated Hawks Superior Rock, Inc. for 31 years. I have 10 years of experience in Raymond city government as public works director, councilman and mayor. I have worked very hard these last four years as your commissioner. I take seriously the needs of Pacific County residents and would appreciate the ability to continue to serve them.
Jerry Doyle: I am a longtime owner of a trusted construction company (JBK Builders). I have built my business around trust, reputation and core values. As a commissioner I would continue to serve the citizens of Pacific County with these same traits. My goal is and always will be to have an open-door discussion policy in which department leaders, employees and citizens alike can voice their concerns or issues within our county. An open-minded, rather than a one-size-fits-all, approach would be a great asset to our county, which I would bring as an elected commissioner.
I have also been involved in the community as a longtime volunteer with Willapa Harbor Softball Association as a coach, umpire and former board member. I have also been a great supporter in our local high school sports programs. Myself and several parents were the driving force to bring softball and baseball to the Raymond School District in 2018. Currently I am on the City of Raymond Planning Commission and we are currently working on the city’s comprehensive plan.
CO: What is one critical issue facing Pacific County, and how, as just one of three commissioners, do you plan on addressing it if elected?
MR: We have more than one critical issue facing Pacific County. Burrowing shrimp, European green crab, housing and proposed wind turbines on our coastline affecting the crabbing and fishing industries.
JD: While there are many critical issues that our county faces each day, from healthcare awareness from covid-19, to road repairs in both north and south county, to current economic issues that affects all aspects of businesses in our communities, the core foundation to any county to operate effectively starts with our employees and department leaders. I believe our county employees and their morale is currently at a critical point recently.
Within the last couple of years, the county has lost many long-term employees, taking years of valuable experience along with them. Some of these losses were related to retirement, job changes, early retirement and severance payouts. As a commissioner I would work collectively with the other commissioners on policy and procedures for our departments and employees. It is important employees know they are valued and are an important part of our county foundation to keep the county running in a positive direction.
CO: What county services will you prioritize in the budget during your term, if elected?
MR: Every county service is important. It is the job of the county commissioners to look at the budget and allocate funds as needed. Also, given the uptick in crime, our support of law enforcement and our judicial system needs to be a high priority.
JD: All county services should be a priority in my opinion, since all departments serve our community in some way or another and we depend on them to operate smoothly. As with all services in Pacific County, some need more attention than others.
Currently, I believe our health and human services is the most community relied upon department. Our health department has continued to see year-over-year needed growth for services. The department through the covid-19 process has funded many relief/help programs, both through services and outreach connections. These continued services will definitely be needed as we see the trickle-down effect of the economic challenges ahead.
CO: After much turnover in recent years, how will you help ensure stable leadership at the Public Works Department?
MR: As I referenced in my article in last week’s paper, we have put a lot of time and effort into restructuring DPW. I feel confident we have the right leadership moving forward in this department.
JD: The duties of elected commissioners are to help set policies and procedures for our county. In doing so we can then allow each department to internally run under these policies. As issues arise it then can be a commissioner’s job to make sure those policies are working or need to be reviewed with department leaders.
I feel the recent turmoil within the DPW has been due to micromanagement of the department. My approach as commissioner will be to talk to each department leader about their concerns and have an open and honest discussion on how to keep their department operating efficiently. Having both a north and south county Public Works Department, it is essential to work together so that employees and citizens’ needs are met.
CO: What role should county government play in ensuring there is enough affordable housing for ordinary working people?
MR: Affordable housing is not only a Pacific County problem, it is a nationwide problem. Simply throwing money at the problem on a local level will not fix it. It is going to take a coordinated effort on a state and local level to address this issue. However, we are evaluating some county-owned property to see if it is adequate for this purpose.
JD: County government’s role should be assisting in helping our nonprofits in the development of affordable housing. Many of our nonprofits and organizations in the community are currently working on forms of affordable housing through construction (Raymond Willapa Center) in downtown Raymond and continued grants. This process is not always fast and can take years to process and therefore is not a quick fix approach.
During the pandemic our county, through funded rental assistance programs and outside community outreach, helped find resources for this ongoing housing crisis and will continue to do so. Both north and south county continue to have affordable housing needs, so these nonprofits are essential to this process.
CO: Why should the people of Pacific County vote for you in the general election?
MR: I would like to continue the work that the other commissioners and myself have done for the last four years. I believe I have proven the last four years that I am committed to Pacific County and committed to taking on the challenges we face. I have worked hard to save the county money in any way we can. I followed through with the promises I made when I ran in 2018 and will continue to work for the people of Pacific County and its citizens. I appreciate your continued support in the upcoming election.
JD: Through my years as a business owner, it has been essential to run efficiently during our ever-changing economic times. Although our county should not be run on a business structure in its entirety, we will need to continue to operate in a financial forward vision that I plan to bring if elected.
Using my strong listening and communication skills along with my ability to make tough decisions, I plan on taking a “for the people and employee” approach. I feel with my knowledge of the community and its residents’ needs, I am the best candidate to keep Pacific County moving forward in the right direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.