RAYMOND — Almost an entire year after being driven out of their department due to mold and unsafe conditions, the Raymond Police Department has a new home, and it’s almost twice the size of the old one.
The Raymond City Council voted last year to purchase the building located at 302 Second St. for about $240,000. Even with additional work to get the building ready, the purchase and project have remained under $500,000.
Staff and officers officially moved across the street from the now-shuttered former department and into the building at the beginning of the month once the majority of construction inside was completed. Officers spent some of their recent days off assisting with moving equipment over.
Before deciding to buy a new building, the city spent several years working to curb the increasingly leaky problems inside the lean-to built off the Raymond Fire Department. During the past two years, the police chief had been looking for and pushing for a solution to keep his staff safe.
“[The old building] has had significant leaks between the buildings that we had tried numerous solutions [with],” Raymond Police Chief Chuck Spoor said. “It has to do with the masonry on the outside. [There’s the brick building] and then sometime way back when they added like a mesh structure on the outside of the bricks. [So] you had a little bit of a layer in between.
Spoor continued, “in wind-driven rain, it would still get through that, and then it runs down the wall into the police department. Of course, you get damp, and of course, there’s the fact we had outgrown the building as far as technology and space itself.”
Since the original building closed, officers worked primarily out of their patrol vehicles or the Raymond City Hall. Both Spoor and Clerk Dana Williams were relocated to city hall to keep the department functioning.
Inside the new space is an office for Spoor, another front office for Williams, two separate offices for Sgt. Arlie Boggs and Corporal Micah Ristow, and a spacious room for Officers Rikki Coma and Britany Stigall and Reserves Eric Fuller and Gabriel Gonzalez all to share.
The building additionally has a large conference room, three bathrooms, an interview room wired for audio and video, and an ample evidence room. Fuller volunteered his time and woodworking skills to build shelving inside the evidence room, which already has automatic locking lockers to secure evidence officers submit.
“Today was the first time I’ve ever seen the other evidence room,” Fuller said as he helped move an evidence locker over from the old building. “Once I get the work done in here, I’ll never be able to go inside this room again either.” Referencing that Williams, who doubles as the department’s evidence technician, is the only one allowed in.
According to Spoor, the building isn’t completely finished, and he hopes soon to construct an outside cover for officers to use as they had at the old building for their patrol vehicles. He also mentions that the building will need a new roof within the near future but is happy his department has a new, more prominent, and pleasant place to call home.
“Other than that, we are good to go. We got a really good deal and a location that is perfect,” Spoor added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.