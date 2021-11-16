RAYMOND and NASELLE — Tensions between the Raymond School District and some in the Raymond community hit a boiling point during a school board meeting on Oct. 28 when the district began the process to terminate two employees for not complying with covid-19 vaccine exemption rules.
Over 100 residents and district employees attended the meeting, which resulted in the meeting being moved from a boardroom to the high school gymnasium.
Officers from the Raymond and South Bend Police Departments and deputies from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the meeting around 6 p.m. to keep the peace between district officials and community members.
According to several meeting attendees, two employees were accused of not abiding by district mandates for employees that were provided covid-19 vaccine exemptions. The exemption accommodations included the employees being required to be subjected to weekly covid-19 testing and eating lunch in isolation.
The employees were identified as Lisa Crites and Laura Lundy, and the school board took no official action and instead “tabled the decision.”
Naselle tensions on the rise as well
Likewise, tensions have been rising at the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District. Tempers boiled over during a school board meeting on Oct. 19 where some 35 parents voiced a variety of strong opinions.
“The short of the concerns are covid, covid testing of winter sports’ athletes (since basketball is considered a high-contact, indoor sport) and masking,” Superintendent Lisa Nelson said.
“The same things that have been issues for the past several months here and in other schools. Some people want us to disregard the governor’s proclamation. Others want us to stay the course and do what is required. That’s it in a nutshell,” she added.
Differing perspectives in Raymond
Crites posted a public post on her Facebook page on Nov. 4, identifying issues she had with the district’s requirements and accommodations she was required to sign. The list included weekly testing, wearing a mask, eating in isolation, and quarantining for 14 days if she came into contact with covid-19.
However, Ross Baker, district superintendent, believes the district complied with state-mandated requirements for unvaccinated employees.
“Per the state’s guidelines, employees could request vaccine requirement exemptions for either medical or religious reasons,” Baker said. “School districts were made responsible for weighing each employee’s request for an exemption through a case-by-case analysis, and then determining how exempted employees could be accommodated through additional safety protocol accommodations.”
On Crites’ post, she acknowledged that the district had 19 employees that had approved exemptions, and 17 of them were abiding by the requirements, while she and another employee, Lundy, were challenging them.
“I am one of the two employees that has been threatened with termination,” she wrote. “I’ve also never been in the closet about how I feel about vaccines, but it’s also [a] personal choice. I don’t shove it down anyone’s throat. What we are fighting for is our medical freedom. Equality. Honesty. Transparency.”
On Nov. 10, the school board held a special meeting over Zoom that lasted approximately three minutes, and board members Jim Olsen, Pebbles Williams Keller, and Angie Enlow voted to terminate both Crites and Lundy for not abiding by guidelines.
“The state provided general guidance, which the district followed in administering this process as well as recommendations from the local health jurisdiction, ESD 113, and WSSDA [Washington State School Directors’ Association],” Baker said.
“The district also sought direct legal advice and cross-checked with other districts to ensure that the measures we are taking are necessary, legal and consistent with what other districts are doing. We have not created additional accommodations unique to our district,” he added.
The Facebook post on Crites’ profile also alleged that the unvaccinated employees had to “line up for testing twice a week in full view of anyone meandering by the testing room” on a prepared fact sheet she and her former coworkers created.
Baker doesn’t see it the same way.
“The district has worked to make the process of getting twice-weekly covid screenings convenient and confidential,” he said. “Employees were offered appointments for one staff member at a time. The testing site is away from the normal flow of traffic in and out of our building, and appointments were available before or during school hours to meet the needs of the staff members.”
Relations between the district and some in the community have continued to be strained since the meeting, with many parents and community members accusing the district and state of segregation, medical experimentation on staff and students, and loss of personal privacy.
“If every exempted employee refused to sign the accommodation, the Raymond School District’s funding would be securely in place,” Crites added on a document she created with her coworkers.
The document noted that district employees worked for over a year and a half without being required to get vaccinated and alleged that a mandate made by the governor or government is not a law.
Crites and Lundy did not respond to requests for comments.
