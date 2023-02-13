RAYMOND — The case against teacher Robert Swogger, 44, of Raymond, has come to a close with a plea agreement that was reached in Pacific County North District Court.
He was initially facing second-degree assault strangulation for allegedly assaulting a teenage student in a class.
Swogger was originally arrested on May 19, 2022, after the Raymond School District learned of an incident involving him allegedly placing a student in a choke hold for approximately "40 seconds to a minute."
"[The victim] informed us that he had just gotten up to go get a charger from his friend because his computer was dying," the investigating officer wrote in his report, according to court records.
"His teacher asked him to sit down, and he told [the victim] that was fine before standing up and chasing him to the back of the classroom where Swogger pushed a deck in front of [the victim], and then Swogger put [the victim] in a headlock," the officer added.
According to court records, Swogger entered a plea in district court on or before Jan. 20, and his felony charge was dismissed the same day. The plea agreement details were not disclosed during an appearance in Pacific County Superior Court.
“Mr. Swogger pled to assault four and was sentenced in North District Court to credit for time served, 364 suspended, $500 fine, 24 months’ bench probation, anger management, no violations of law, [and] no contact with the victim MSD,” Pacific County Prosecutor Michael Rothman said in a response email to the Observer on Feb. 13.
“The victim and family were in contact with the prosecutor’s office prior to the entry of this plea agreement,” he added.
Swogger was at risk of losing his teaching license if the felony charge stuck and had he been convicted. It's unclear what effect his district court plea will have on his career moving forward. Before his arrest, he served as a high school English teacher and volleyball coach.
