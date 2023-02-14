RAYMOND — Court records detail an intense encounter between a 15-year-old male from Raymond and his stepfather on Feb. 7 that resulted in the teen’s arrest for second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and assisting agencies rushed to the report of a person armed with a firearm at a residence north of Raymond on U.S. 101. A 911 caller stated their son was holding a firearm to his stepfather.
According to court records, the teenager’s mother was on the phone with him and could hear her spouse saying her son had a firearm pointed at him. The mother rushed to the home before law enforcement arrived and took the firearm and a knife away from her son.
The mother reportedly locked both weapons inside a vehicle until law enforcement arrived.
Details remain unclear as to why the incident occurred, but the victim reported tension arose after his grade-school son and stepson got home from school. There was no clear indication of why the tension escalated to near-violence.
According to the arrest probable cause affidavit, the victim told officers that he was “walking to the main residence at [redacted] from his trailer located on the backside of the property.”
“[He] noticed [the teen] had what appeared to be a rifle pointed at him, but thought it was a pellet/bb gun. When approaching, [the teen] said he was going to shoot [his stepfather],” the investigating deputy wrote in the affidavit.
The victim reportedly scoffed at the threat until he got closer to the teen and realized what he thought was a pellet or bb gun was instead a loaded .22 caliber rifle.
“When speaking with [the victim], he was noticeably upset, his speech was slightly elevated, his eyes appeared to be glassy, and was noticeably shaking,” the investigating deputy stated.
The teen was arrested for second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Grays Harbor County Juvenile Facility. The teen appeared for a preliminary hearing in Pacific County Superior Court on Feb. 9, and his bail was set at $15,000. He has since posted bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.