RAYMOND — Court records detail an intense encounter between a 15-year-old male from Raymond and his stepfather on Feb. 7 that resulted in the teen’s arrest for second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and assisting agencies rushed to the report of a person armed with a firearm at a residence north of Raymond on U.S. 101. A 911 caller stated their son was holding a firearm to his stepfather.

Names withheld due to the defendant’s age.

