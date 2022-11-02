OLYMPIA — The recreational razor clam season on coastal beaches is postponed effective immediately until further notice, and includes digs from Sunday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 13, shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Nov. 2.
Test results on razor clams indicate domoic acid levels are trending upward or have exceeded the health guidelines for safe consumption set by Washington Department of Health (WDOH) officials.
The latest samples taken from the Long Beach Peninsula on Nov. 1 found a level of 12 parts per million of domoic acid in clam meat, below the safety threshold of 20 ppm. However, that was an increase from 7 ppm in samples taken Oct. 27.
The Nov. 1 level on Twin Harbors beach from Willapa Bay to Westport was a more worrisome 18 ppm, up from 10 ppm on Oct. 27.
“Recent storms appear to have resulted in a rapid increase in razor clam toxin levels, which requires immediate closures to these affected beaches,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “We’ll continue to work closely with our partners at WDOH to closely monitor razor clam toxin levels and reopen harvest as soon as clams are safe to eat.”
Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. More information about domoic acid, as well as current levels at ocean beaches, can be found on WDFW's domoic acid webpage.
WDFW shellfish staff will continue to regularly dig test samples of razor clams to monitor the situation. WDOH requires two test samples taken 10 days apart, must fall under the health guideline level before a beach can reopen for digging. WDFW will announce future opportunities when marine toxin tests show it is safe to do so.
