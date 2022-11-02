OLYMPIA — The recreational razor clam season on coastal beaches is postponed effective immediately until further notice, and includes digs from Sunday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 13, shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Nov. 2.

Test results on razor clams indicate domoic acid levels are trending upward or have exceeded the health guidelines for safe consumption set by Washington Department of Health (WDOH) officials.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.