ASTORIA, Ore. — I know a lot of cops, and most of them are good people. I think the public — and the media — are often guilty of giving police hell for things they don’t understand. So, while it’s my job to look at the institution of policing with a critical eye, I choose my battles carefully.
I recently won a battle — about public records related to Will Schaefer, an Ocean Park man who posted racist fliers — with the Astoria Police Department and Astoria City Attorney Blair Henningsgaard. When the dust settled, APD Chief Geoff Spalding and I had a respectful, enlightening email exchange. I believe Spalding’s claim that he and his colleagues made the difficult and unpopular decision to withhold Schaefer’s identity because they felt it was their duty to protect him, regardless of his worldview. However, that doesn’t explain why the city illegally denied my records request even after Schaefer voluntarily identified himself.
Big questions
The episode is worth talking about because it raised a lot of tough questions without easy answers: How far should police go to protect people who put themselves in danger? What is a community leader’s duty when a citizen does something reprehensible, but legal? Should cops prioritize a specific threat against one person, or a more nebulous threat to the community at large? And when is it okay for the press to reveal a potentially endangered person’s name? It’s also worth talking about because, whatever the city leaders’ intentions, they withheld disclosable information of clear public interest to people on both sides of the river. I think the public deserves to know how this particularly greasy batch of sausage got made.
Flyergate
A little background, for those of you who haven’t been following flyergate: Schaefer got in deep with some online political extremists and got fired up about the plight of the middle-class white man. In late January, he decided to paper downtown Astoria with fliers featuring an image of a Klansman and a link to his private political forum. The image of the Klansman turned out to be a decoy, meant to attract fellow rednecks to a discussion forum that was racist and homophobic, but not aligned with the KKK.
An activist group posted Schaefer’s identity and address online. Ethical journalists have no truck with online bullies, so Chinook Observer reporter Alyssa Evans did her own work for a story we wrote about Schaefer, carefully using public records and cross-referencing social media accounts to verify his name and age. We wanted to be absolutely sure we had the right guy, so I emailed APD Deputy Chief Eric Halverson. I asked him to confirm Schaefer’s identity. He declined, citing safety concerns.
Open records laws
Oregon and Washington each have open records/open meetings laws that guarantee citizens broad access to government dealings. Both states’ laws have dozens of exemptions that prevent sensitive information from being released. Some Oregon exemptions, including the ones that protect ongoing police investigations, medical records and Social Security numbers are well-justified. Others are harmful artifacts of lobbyist influence. I’m looking at you, exemptions for information about prescription drug pricing, boating accident reports and toxicity data for household products.
When public bodies deny a records request, they must cite the exemption(s) that allow them to withhold the information. I asked Halverson which exemption he was citing. He referred me to Chief Spalding. He, and then subsequently, Henningsgaard declined to cite exemptions.
A point of order
They had me on a small point of order — I had asked them to confirm information, not provide it. By that point, Schaefer had voluntarily owned up both to the police and to the public. I still wanted to understand what happened behind the scenes at APD, so I submitted a formal request asking for all reports and correspondence about Schaefer or “the person who posted the KKK fliers” during a roughly two-week period in late January and early February.
Henningsgaard replied with brief letter denying my “request for records confirming the name of the person who posted the KKK fliers in Astoria.”
"It has been determined that no identification of the alleged perpetrator will be released,” Henningsgaard wrote. “This decision is based upon concerns that release of this information could hinder future police investigations and would likely result in criminal activity, including violence or other retribution, against the suspect and family.”
Red pen time
The problems with the response would have sent my fiendishly tough Critical Thinking 101 professor rushing for her vast red pen collection, even if Henningsgaard hadn’t erroneously described my request as “broad,” cited exemptions that didn’t apply and failed to provide all non-exempt content, as he was legally obligated to do.
Henningsgaard issued a denial based on his assumptions about why I requested the records. Oregon governments generally aren’t allowed to consider the user’s intentions when deciding whether to grant a request. In fact, a bill that would have allowed them to so — originally proposed by recently retired state Rep. Deborah Boone, D-Cannon Beach, whom, public records showed, was using her office to benefit her loved ones — just got shot down amid vocal opposition.
By saying granting my request would hinder unspecified future investigations and cause new crimes, Henningsgaard seemed to suggest that journalism — rather than Schaefer’s dubious decision-making or the theoretical retaliators’ antisocial behavior — was the threat. But facts don’t commit crimes, people do.
Arguing for public interest
I crammed on Oregon’s Open Records Law, got advice from Oregon journalists and wrote an appeal to Clatsop County District Attorney Ron Brown. I outlined the various ways the response didn’t comply with the required procedure. I explained why the exemptions weren’t relevant — mainly because Oregon law provides that most information is subject to disclosure if the public has a clear interest in knowing. I got a little punchy explaining why I thought the state’s standard for privacy didn’t apply.
“A reasonable person would understand that publicly posting imagery of a notorious domestic terror group would draw attention and result in negative reactions,” I wrote. “He had no more reasonable expectation of privacy than he would have had if he had instead chosen to perform on the street as an organ-grinder with a dancing monkey.”
DA Brown responded a few days later with a diplomatic formal records order.
“While I recognize the City’s interest in not wanting anything bad to happen in retaliation, the legislative history of the public records laws as well as the Oregon Attorney General’s handbook on public records requests makes it clear that there is a public policy in our state towards releasing such documents in close cases,” he wrote. He personally handed over 36 pages of records.
The big reveal
So what was in these records with the apparent power to inspire new crimes? Not much. They revealed that police initially suspected some of Astoria’s “more aggressive transients.” Deputy Chief Halverson asked Brown if the state’s hate crimes statutes applied. They didn’t. In fact, Schaefer’s only legal transgression was posting fliers on private property without permission, which made it “a freedom of speech issue.” Halverson closed the case on Jan. 24.
Astoria Downtown Historic District Association Director Sarah Lu Heath said Schaefer’s posters were not the first signs of racist activity downtown.
“Since I’ve gotten here (2 years), this is the fifth racially-charged incident downtown,” Heath wrote. She said business owners wanted to know if they could refuse to do business with people who had white supremacist tattoos or clothing.
I learned business owners and an APD community resource officer removed the dozen or so fliers — they were all gone by the time Schaefer and his mom tried to take them down.
In response to a citizen email asking APD to “Make a crystal clear statement regarding its position,” Spalding acknowledged “a high level of frustration” about dealing with free speech that came “very close to a hate crime.”
Schaefer and his mother visited APD the day after Halverson closed his case. He said people had harassed his friends and former girlfriend. Schaefer said he did it because he “wanted to talk with Trump supporters and Make America Great Again type people,” according to the interviewing officer, who wanted to know why Schaefer didn’t “just put out that message instead of going to this extreme.”
Gray areas
After I got the records, I reached out to Henningsgaard and Spalding again. Henningsgaard, who gets paid about $87,000 a year to handle routine legal business for the city, did not reply, but Spalding sent a thoughtful email response.
“It is important for our community to understand we take such divisive speech seriously and are concerned with the potential for violence born of belief, put into words and turned into action,” Spalding wrote. “On the other hand, we have also sworn to serve humankind; to safeguard lives and property; to protect all persons against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation, and the peaceful against violence or disorder; and to respect the Constitutional rights of all people to liberty, equality and justice.”
Spalding said his agency would have been on shaky legal ground if it cracked down on people who violate the city ordinance by posting white supremacist fliers, but not on those who post “bake sale” signs. He couldn’t think of other times when the local papers had reported about a minor ordinance violation.
“There has been much consternation in the decision that by withholding the name, might cause the community to question the choice, but we felt the right thing to do was to uphold our duty to safeguard a life regardless of a belief,” Spalding said.
Hand in hand
The records laws are pretty clearcut, but the underlying situation was legally, ethically and morally messy. It boiled down to yet another situation where members of the public, including me, weren’t likely to understand the limitations police often feel.
I still think I was right to fight for the records. I’m glad I won, and I’d do it again. But I’ll also take Chief Spalding and Deputy Chief Halverson up on their offer to meet and put it behind us. Because, as Spalding said in his email, “More often than not, public safety and public interest go hand in hand.”
