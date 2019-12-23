SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Felony Drug Court graduates all believe in doing one thing when they leave the program: helping others who are struggling with addiction.
Ricky Benavidez is seven months sober and graduated from drug court on Nov. 21. For the first nine months in the program the joke was that he was the poster child for drug court, he said. He was in the paper for earning honor roll at Grays Harbor Community College.
“I didn’t want that kind of praise, that pressure,” Benavidez said. “And then I relapsed.”
He tried to hide it at first. He thought it was the right thing to do.
“But I wasn’t trusting the process,” he said.
After his relapse, the drug court sent him back to treatment. And one of the counselors there gave him advice that seem to click with him in a way nothing had before. The counselor was a former addict and Benavidez asked him how he’d stayed clean for so long. The counselor said he did it day-by-day.
Benavidez called it the magic pill. Every person with addiction wants to hear that one thing that will change them, and it isn’t always real. There isn’t always that one thing. But for Benavidez, the mantra “day-by-day” has stuck with him.
When Ricky Benavidez Jr. was 10 years old he was kidnapped, abused and then almost killed when his abductor tried to drown him in a river.
It took almost three decades for Benavidez to come to terms with what happened to him in the two weeks he was held captive. For most of his adult life he was angry and sometimes violent. He used drugs to cope with his trauma. Benavidez’ mom, Linda Diaz, said she understood her son’s drug use.
“Ricky’s been through it,” Diaz said. “He’s had a tough life. We all have.”
Diaz said she was proud of him for completing the drug court. But she worries about him falling back into addiction. Benavidez does as well. But he’s going to the gym, and he’s made connections in the community.
And he is focused on getting his degree so he can start working with kids in places like the Naselle Youth Camp. Working with kids is different than working with adults. With kids, there isn’t always a change right away, because they are still young, Benavidez said.
“With kids you’re just planting seeds, seeds you hope they’ll pick up later,” he said.
Stevie Brown
When Stevie Brown joined drug court she thought she knew better than anyone how to get clean, said Donald Richter, Pacific County Superior Court judge.
“You wanted sobriety but you wanted it on your terms,” Richter said.
But she became a shining star in the program, Richter said at Brown’s graduation ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 19. Brown was also recognized for being 17 months sober.
Brown shared her recovery journey at a community panel during the 2019 Pacific County Opioid Summit. Her message to people with addiction then and now is the same: There are people in the community who want to help you.
“You come in and you think that they don’t know what they’re talking about they don’t know you and they don’t know your situation, but they know what works,” Brown said.
Brown is studying to become a chemical dependency counselor. She learned through drug court that the best way to stay sober is to give back. And having come into the court pregnant and graduating the program with her second child on the way, Drug Court Coordinator Tessa Clements said Brown was an amazing mentor to the other young moms’ recovery.
Former Pacific County Superior Court Judge Michael Sullivan reminded Brown how worthy she was of success.
“You deserve everything that is good, you deserve good things in your life,” Sullivan said.
Shayne Moseley
But for Pacific County Sheriff Deputy Randy Wiegardt, Shayne Moseley would likely not have made it into drug court. Wiegardt was Moseley’s arresting officer. And while she was being arrested, she kicked him. Moseley said she hates to think about that night and her actions.
And yet, Wiegardt and his wife Kari both came to her graduation ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Chief Criminal Deputy Patrick Matlock said it was a reminder that law enforcement officers at the sheriff’s office care about the people in the community, even the ones who they have to arrest.
“He wouldn’t be here today if he didn’t care,” Matlock said.
Richter called the change he’d seen in her nothing short of miraculous.
Moseley beamed throughout the entire graduation, something Clements pointed out was a marked change from when Moseley first entered the program. And Moseley’s beautiful smile is something worth sharing, Clements said. Clements also recognized Moseley’s countless hours as a volunteer for the Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals, often shortened to HAVA.
Moseley’s mother and sister sat beside her during the ceremony and posed for pictures with her and Richter afterward. Missing was Moseley’s father, who died in October. But even while she struggled to cope with the immense loss of her dad, she said she never considered backtracking in her recovery.
For Moseley, the thing drug court gave her that helped her the most was the accountability it provided. And while she said she will miss the support drug court gave her, she is excited to move forward.
Five people have graduated from the Pacific County Felony Drug Court since July. Matlock said it was a testament to how much work the participants put into the program.
