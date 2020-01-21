KLIPSAN — Guy Lindsley spent Monday Jan. 20 shoveling the remains of his home and wishing it hadn’t burned down.
With no walls and just a wooden foundation left, Lindsley’s lot almost looked like a stage with a scorched tree as a backdrop. There were piles of burnt furniture and charred blankets. A bucket of spilled M&M’s showed where a candy stash once was.
On Jan. 15, Lindsley and his 3-year-old dog Coda escaped the fire on the 2200 block of 227th Place. Five days later, Lindsley was working to clear the site by himself.
“I want to get this done, I want the memories to go away,” he said.
Lindsley lived in the home for more than 30 years. It had a large wooden porch, an addition and a shed. But very little remained. He managed to save some important documents, such as his birth certificate — which was charred all around the edges — and the memorial program from his dad’s funeral. But many thousands of dollars worth of tools are gone. As a roofer, carpenter and all-around handyman, Lindsley showed the most frustration when he talked about what equipment he’d lost.
There is a reason for everything, Lindsley said. But that reason is hard to see right now, he said.
“Maybe I have to create one,” he said.
Night of the fire
Lindsley’s 64-year-old neighbor Geno Lewis was home the night of the fire. At about 9 p.m., the smell of smoke drew him outside and he saw Lindsley’s nearby porch was ablaze. Lewis called 9-1-1 as well as his daughter. Then he started to grab armloads of clothes from his house. When his daughter, Kayla Lewis, got to the scene it was dark and she couldn’t see her dad or Lindsley. It was chaotic and terrifying, she said.
The heat melted the wiring in part of Lewis’ home and blew out a window. A big tarp hangs over a blackened section of his wall. He remembered having to scream at firefighters to get them to spray water toward his home.
“I’m blown away it didn’t take me,” Lewis said. “I got lucky, I just feel bad for Guy.”
The fire was small when it started, Lindsley said. He tried to put it out but his hose broke in half. As the fire grew, his house filled with smoke and for a moment he couldn’t find Coda. Out of the house, Lindsley remembered feeling helpless.
“It’s a hard thing to stand and watch and not be able to do anything,” Lindsley said.
He was disappointed the fire department couldn’t save his home.
Pacific County Fire District No. 1 and the Long Beach Fire Department both responded to the blaze. The fire spread rapidly due to strong winds, said Jacob Brundage, Pacific County Fire District No. 1 Fire Chief in a release.
Neighbors rally
Before getting back to work clearing away the remains of his home, Lindsley went to pick up Coda from his other neighbor, Gary Manfull. Lindsley plans to set up a little trailer where his house was after everything is cleaned up.
“I’m not changing addresses,” Lindsley said.
“You better not be,” Manfull said.
Fred Hill, who owns the trailer court, said Lindsley’s done a lot for the people living there over the years.
“I can call him anytime of the day or night if I need something and he’s there,” Hill said.
The two have known each other since Lindsley was a little boy, Hill said. Lindsley is a hard worker, a caring person and not the type to ask for things, Hill said.
So the day after the fire, Hill gave Lindsley no choice but to accept help.
“I went over the next morning and I told him at 2 p.m., I’m taking you over to Fred Meyer,” Hill said.
The store manager gave them a 10% discount on all the clothes they bought and gave Lindsley a $50 gift card. Hill’s family also put out a call for help on Facebook, requesting work pants, jackets, tools, anything that might help get Lindsley back on his feet. The small trailer Lindsley plans to park where his house stood is Hill’s.
“They’re the best people I know,” Lindsley said. “It’s amazing, they’re great people and I’m glad I have him as a friend.”
Still when asked what could help him in the coming months, what donations he would appreciate, Lindsley said he couldn’t ask for anything from anyone. He’ll clean up the debris of his house and start to rebuild, he said.
People interested in donating tools or household goods to Lindsley can contact Hill at 360-244-0737.
