PACIFIC COUNTY — The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Pacific County. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 until 11 p.m. Saturday night.
A Red Flag Warning is issued for weather events which may result in extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch is issued when weather conditions could exist in the next 12-72 hours. A Red Flag Warning is the highest alert. During these times extreme caution is urged by all residents.
NWS's Portland Office is forecasting temperatures between 85 and 95 degrees. Relative humidity is expected to drop to 20 to 25%. Northeast winds are predicted between 10 to 15 mph. An outdoor burn ban is already in effect in all of Pacific County.
As fire conditions can change frequently, PCEMA will not be posting updated information. Residents are encouraged to check with the Weather Service website for updated information at http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/pqr/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.