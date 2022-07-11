NASELLE — Registration is under way for the 5000 meters Paavo Nurmi Walk and Run held as part of the 2022 Naselle Finnish American Folk Festival.

Start time is 8 a.m. Saturday July 30.

The course will begin in the Assembly of God Church parking lot at 278 Knappton Road. (The festival program lists another start location in error.)

PDF registration forms are available for download online at nasellefinnfest.com.

Cost is $25 including a T-shirt and $15 without. Awards will be presented in five age groups, ranging from 14 and under to 70-plus. These will be announced at the Finn Fest opening ceremony at 10 a.m.

Registrations may be mailed to P.O. Box 156, Naselle WA 98638. Registration will be available on the day of the race, but entrants are asked to arrive early.

Showers will be available afterward at the Naselle School gym; bring your own towel.

• Nurmi, nicknamed the “Flying Finn,” was a star long-distance runner in the early 1900s and later a coach. He lit the flame at the 1952 summer Olympics in Helsinki.

