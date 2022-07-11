NASELLE — Registration is under way for the 5000 meters Paavo Nurmi Walk and Run held as part of the 2022 Naselle Finnish American Folk Festival.
Start time is 8 a.m. Saturday July 30.
The course will begin in the Assembly of God Church parking lot at 278 Knappton Road. (The festival program lists another start location in error.)
PDF registration forms are available for download online at nasellefinnfest.com.
Cost is $25 including a T-shirt and $15 without. Awards will be presented in five age groups, ranging from 14 and under to 70-plus. These will be announced at the Finn Fest opening ceremony at 10 a.m.
Registrations may be mailed to P.O. Box 156, Naselle WA 98638. Registration will be available on the day of the race, but entrants are asked to arrive early.
Showers will be available afterward at the Naselle School gym; bring your own towel.
• Nurmi, nicknamed the “Flying Finn,” was a star long-distance runner in the early 1900s and later a coach. He lit the flame at the 1952 summer Olympics in Helsinki.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.