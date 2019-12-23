OLYMPIA — Washington Health Benefit Exchange reminds customers who selected a plan during 2020 open enrollment to make the first month’s premium payment to their health insurance company.
“It is critical that customers make their first premium payment associated with their 2020 health insurance coverage,” said Pam MacEwan, chief executive officer at the Exchange.
Information on submitting a premium payment is available by clicking “Make Your Payment” on Washington Healthplanfinder. Payment options include paying online, by phone, or by mail. Contact your health or dental insurance company if you have questions about billing, payment deadlines, or grace periods.
As of Dec. 19, more than 210,000 enrollees have completed their 2020 health plan selection through Washington Healthplanfinder (https://www.wahealthplanfinder.org).
Additional time has been provided for those still seeking health and dental coverage for 2020. Customers still needing to enroll must do so by Dec. 30. for coverage starting Feb. 1.
