SURFSIDE — Marjorie Williams, the tiny pistol-packing 83-year-old process server who died on Jan. 4, was known for her loyalty, her quick wits and the legendary grit that, on one occasion, led her to pull a gun on a man who was abusing his girlfriend, and on another, helped her find a missing woman.
A long-time stalwart of the local legal community, Williams, who died after a decade-long illness, was said to possess an intuition so acute that some believed she had a sixth sense.
“She was larger than life by anyone’s estimation,” her friend Laurie Buchanan said.
Out west
Originally from Nebraska, Williams and her husband, Jim Williams, moved to Ocean Park in the early 1980s.
After following them to the Peninsula, one of the couple’s three sons started working as a process server — someone who delivers legal documents for attorneys. Eventually, Jim, previously a long-haul trucker, took over the process-serving business. In the early days, Marjorie would help him. After Jim died in 2009, she started working alone.
Wild goose chase
Process serving can be dangerous because it involves delivering bad news, often to people with messy lives. Servers deliver eviction notices, summonses, divorce papers, restraining orders and subpoenas.
As a result, they have to fend off aggressive dogs, endure insults and threats and visit wife-beaters, child-abusers and drug dealers. Some have even been killed on the job.
Williams put up with a lot of verbal abuse but avoided more serious incidents, her friend Colleen Smith said. However, she did find herself in some very strange situations. While trying to serve papers in Naselle one blustery day, “She got bit on the butt by a goose,” Smith recalled.
Don’t get shot by the messenger
Williams didn’t take any chances — she got herself a concealed weapons permit.
“She packed her gun like she needed to,” Superior Court Clerk Virginia Leach said. Williams never had to pull her gun while serving papers, but she was fully prepared to use it.
Once, she saw a man beating on his girlfriend on the side of the road, Williams’ daughter-in-law, Diane Sorensen of Ocean Park, said. She stopped the car, got out and drew her pistol. With it squarely trained on the shirtless man, she called the woman over to her car.
“She said a few choice words to the gentleman. He told her he was gonna kill her. Mom says, ‘I don’t think you’ll make it,’” Sorensen said. “She loved telling that story.”
Attorney Nathan Needham of Guy Glenn Law Firm, which regularly hired Williams for about 15 years, heard a slightly different version of the story.
“He began to threaten Marjorie. That was probably the wrong thing to do,” Needham said, laughing. “She said, ‘I have a gun and I’m not afraid to use it.’ He said, ‘Do you even know how to shoot that thing?’ She replied, ‘Do you want me to shoot you in the chest, or should I aim lower?’”
Margie to the rescue
Williams backed up her tough words with action, friends said. About 15 years ago, she began volunteering at the Ocean Park Food Bank, which her friend Mickey Schmale was running.
“We had a volunteer that couldn’t keep his hands in his pockets,” Schmale remembered. The female volunteers were fed up, but Schmale was unsure if she could discipline a volunteer.
“She said she’d handle it. The next thing I knew, he was walking across the parking lot and getting in his car,” Schmale said. “She said, ‘Don’t ever let anybody tell you you can’t fire a volunteer!’”
Relentless
While Williams generally tried to be gracious while serving papers, according to her friends, she also enjoyed the thrill of the chase.
“She was tenacious, and for those that didn’t want to answer the door, she would hang out and wait,” attorney Guy Glenn said.
That tenacity helped her solve a missing persons case in late 2017.
A devoted member of the Eagles Auxiliary, Williams was part of a tight-knit group of lady Eagles who called themselves “The Widows’ Group.” Sheriff’s deputies, friends and Eagles spent hours searching the Peninsula when one of the widows, Audrey Davis, vanished after going to the grocery store.
After a week of fruitless searching, Williams began to suspect Davis had vanished closer to home. One morning, she noticed a wooded lot, set well back from the road near Davis’ home. There was a no-trespassing sign, but she drove right past it. She found Davis, who had died of natural causes after getting lost.
A sixth sense
Despite her tough persona, Williams was a deeply empathetic, spiritual person, her loved ones said. Leach, the no-nonsense court clerk, is one of many people who believed Williams had unique talents.
“If she stood there and held your hand, she could see things. She could tell you things,” Leach said. “She did that often. Or she’d make phone calls and say, ‘Hey, beware of this.’”
Colleen Smith remembered how word of Williams’ apparent gifts spread around town.
People who believed they were dealing with unwanted spiritual presences — or just tough personal dilemmas — sought her out.
“It was something she didn’t need to proclaim. She didn’t want people to think she was crazy,” Smith said. “She would never take money, but people kept coming and asking.”
‘She never gave up’
Partly out of necessity, partly out of love for her work and partly out of sheer stubbornness, Williams worked regularly through 10 years of sometimes debilitating illness.
Even as she lived out her final few days in the hospital, she called upon friends to help serve the last of her papers.
“Margie was a really powerful individual,” Buchanan said. “She wielded a lot of positive energy. She never gave up for anything.”
There will be a potluck memorial for Williams at the Eagles Lodge on Sunday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m.
