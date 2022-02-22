LONG BEACH — When Eddie Hilliard attended Ilwaco High School, he served as the student representative on the WellSpring board.
The organization coordinates the efforts of groups working to improve the community while promoting healthy lifestyles for all ages.
Fast-forward to today and he runs the Drop Anchor Seafood and Grill that took over the old Dooger’s restaurant where Pacific Avenue meets Sid Snyder Drive in Long Beach.
His interest has continued since he graduated from IHS and took over the restaurant in summer 2019, according to Carole Chase, WellSpring coordinator who works for Pacific County Public Health and Human Services.
Mini-grants
One of WellSpring’s projects is awarding mini-grants as seed funds to local organizations serving youth and community goals. Recipients have included high school sports programs, Project Community Connect, Peninsula Arts Association, Empty Bowls, Pack-2-School, food backpacks and the Boy Scouts.
The group had received a grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to help fund this work, but that expired in 2020.
“This year we decided to take a leap of faith and donated $2,500 in total out of our own coffers, as we believe in this program so much,” Chase said. “Our hope was to be able to backfill the funds through fundraising, although fundraising efforts have become difficult during these pandemic times.”
Up stepped Hilliard. A fundraiser in January raised $3,400, which Chase noted was more than enough to help continue the mini-grants. This was achieved by donating an entire day’s profits from all sales (except alcohol).
“How heartwarming it is that, now as an adult, he would want to help the organization he once served on as a member,” Chase said.
The restaurant’s contribution to the community hasn’t stopped there. Chase noted that the staff at Drop Anchor have donated lunches to health department staff and volunteers operating covid-19 testing and vaccine clinics.
For Hilliard, the aid comes with considerable enthusiasm. “WellSpring suppports so many things,” he said. “I cannot provide the resources they do, but I can help them in this way. It feels good for us to do that.”
‘Resilient kids’
WellSpring is managed by the Pacific County Health and Human Services department, with some funding from the Department of Behavioral Health and Recovery, a division of Washington’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association.
It has about 100 members, many from partnering groups, who campaign to reduce youth substance abuse, including alcohol, tobacco and drugs, while promoting community wellness. In non-covid times it has hosted free family social events like Family Fun Night, Movies In the Park, the Wacky Putt-Putt Golf Tournament and the Fall Carnival.
“We seek to build a resilient community that creates resilient kids,” Chase said.
