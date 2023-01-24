Jon Appell of Atlas Preservation

Jon Appell of Atlas Preservation demonstrates a low-tech way of reassembling a heavy stone grave marker at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — The Odd Fellows Cemetery on the Old Raymond-South Bend Road is getting a much-needed makeover thanks to a $31,400 grant from the Washington Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation. Work has already begun on the near centuries-old cemetery, and a work party is being held on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Kiwanis of South Bend and determined residents located Jon Appell of Atlas Preservation, a company specializing in restoring gravestones and cemeteries, and secured his expertise to help.

