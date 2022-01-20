ILWACO — Frederick (Rick) A. Bishop, 72 of Ilwaco, was arrested on Jan. 19 after an investigation by the Washington State Patrol found that he had been engaged in uploading and downloading depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from online digital storage company Dropbox, that they had detected illegal activity.
According to court records, the information was then turned over to Seattle Internet Crimes Against Children and then assigned to WSP Detective Jason Greer. Greer then turned the case over to fellow Detective Brandon Querubin.
In Querubin’s report, at least four videos were found via Dropbox associated with Bishop and involved adolescent or teenage girls engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Officers with the Washington State Patrol and special agents with the FBI converged on Bishop's home located in the 7000 Block of Orteilus Drive in Ilwaco on Jan. 19.
Bishop, according to a probable cause affidavit submitted to the Pacific County Superior Court, admitted to downloading child pornography for the past 15 years and pointed officers toward a computer he used to download it. However, he said that he cleared the computer's hard drive in November after a son-in-law discovered some of the pornography.
Bishop made his preliminary appearance in the Pacific County Superior Court on Jan. 20 and Judge Don Richter set his bail at $300,000.
According to archives, Bishop is a long-time teacher and former softball and basketball coach through the Ocean Beach School District and retired around 2011.
It’s unclear if Bishop and disgraced former OBSD teacher Daniel Schenk are interconnected, but investigators are checking all avenues.
See the Jan. 26 Chinook Observer for more details about this case.
