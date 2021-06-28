LONG BEACH — When word of Laura Smith’s retirement from the Bank of the Pacific circulated among area businesses, visitors began arriving at her Long Beach workplace to thank her.
“Multiple business people stopped by and said they wouldn’t be doing what they do today without her,” said her assistant, loan representative Melissa Ramsey.
The stream of well-wishers was constant at a farewell party in the bank lobby Thursday.
Ramsey, herself a 26-year bank veteran, was not surprised at the applause for her retiring boss, who has been with the bank for 39 years. “She has worn multiple hats and has been a part of the community, with the Long Beach Merchants, Rotary, the Housing Authority and others. She has been a part of so many things.”
Smith, a commercial business banker, became a bank vice president in 2018. She had started as a proof operator and researcher at the Long Beach branch in 1983, later working as a teller, moving into loan administration then promoted to more senior loan positions. During this time, she earned higher education banking diplomas’ and an associate’s degree through Clatsop Community College. Her work included consumer, real estate and commercial loans.
Reflecting on her career, she said four decades of banking saw the shift into the computer era from more primitive accounting methods. Smith has been a key player in software conversions at the bank. “The regulations have gotten a lot stricter and the technology has expanded and grown — there has never been a dull moment with that!” she laughed.
The pandemic and the associated shutdown meant her final year on the job included administering crisis help for businesses through government-supported financial programs like the U.S. Small Business Administration’s PPP (Paycheck Protection) Program. “The last year has been brutal,” she said.
She views her community service as a duty and a pleasure. “It has been rewarding to be able to give back to the community in all these years.” Among her roles has been introducing young people to how to use a bank. “It has been fun and very rewarding,” she said.
Her leadership work has included serving on the Pacific County Economic Development Council, Long Beach Merchants and the Joint Pacific County Housing Authority board. The latter group’s success in creating the 27 low-income apartment buildings called Driftwood Point on 10th Street in Long Beach after long delays has been a notable cause for celebration. “I smile every time I drive past that,” she said.
Other community work has been accomplished through the Ilwaco-Long Beach Kiwanis Club, the Peninsula Tennis Association, the Long Beach Elementary Read program and as a director of the Sea Resources salmon hatchery. She also has volunteered with Loyalty Days, Sandsations and the Kite Festival.
As those attending her open house chowed down on carrot cake and bank colleagues greeted appreciative customers, all were keen to celebrate Smith’s contributions. Branch Manager Jodi Haskin considers her a mentor. “She is very valued,” Haskin said. “We are going to miss her.”
In retirement, Smith and husband Jeff, who live in Ocean Park, are looking forward to some travel. “I have never had a summer off!” she said.
