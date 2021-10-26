PACIFIC COUNTY — After a decade of being disbanded, the Pacific County Drug Task Force (DTF) is back in full operation for at least the next two years, thanks to legislative funding.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office is spearheading the force that Sheriff Robin Souvenir pledged to restore during his campaign for a first term as sheriff.
Money lined up
The county was awarded a year of funding on July 1, 2020 — $371,000 to get the task force started back up, all of which had to be spent by Dec. 31, 2020.
According to PCSO Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock, Souvenir and Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips worked closely with the Legislature to win funding.
“Most of it was for start-up because when you don’t have the equipment, you don’t have the proper things you need,” Matlock said. “We also used it for ongoing drug cases that we had at that time for salaries of all the agencies if they were involved in it or any overtime, but a majority of it went to equipment for the task force and training.”
In June, the Legislature notified task force leaders that they were awarded $742,900 for the next two years, running from July 1, 2021, to June 31, 2022. Matlock hopes that the DTF will continue to be funded beyond this period once legislators see the impact it has.
Team of agencies
While the PCSO is the lead agency, officers from the South Bend, Raymond and Long Beach police departments will be available to the DTF. The PCSO, Raymond and Long Beach have already supplied the DTF with one full-time officer from each agency, whose salaries will be paid by the force’s legislative funding.
The names of the operatives are not being made public due to the nature of the high-risk work and the necessity for their identities to be concealed.
“Everybody involved — including the sheriff, Mr. Phillips, Chief Chuck Spoor, Chief Flint Wright and Chief Luke Stigall — got together and discussed what was the best course of action to delegate those funds,” Matlock said. “Every agency that could afford to have somebody be in the drug task force full-time was offered a piece of that funding to back-fill for their agency.”
South Bend was unable to dedicate an officer specifically to the force due to staffing constraints, but plans to make an officer available to the force as needed.
“They are very much a part of our task force,” Matlock added.
The force also has an oversight board involving every participating agency, and all get an equal “piece of the pie,” according to Matlock, who also noted it enables “transparency among all the agencies” so that “everybody is equal.”
Tackling a ‘drugdemic’
Since the force was disbanding over a decade ago, illegal drugs and drug abuse have ballooned in the county.
“What happens is when there is supply, there is demand,” Matlock said. “We are hoping to lower the supply, and that’s our main effort. We need to lower the supply in the community, and we need to make our community safer, and our businesses feel better about what’s going on outside on the sidewalk.”
Between 85-95% of crime in Pacific County has been linked to drug abuse and illegal drug activity. In the early 2000s, when the previous force was in full force, most crimes in the county decreased at least three-fold.
In recent years methamphetamine, heroin and prescription drug abuse have had a steady rise among all county communities. However, the increasing prevalence of the synthetic drug fentanyl is even more concerning, as it is up to 100 times stronger than morphine.
Fentanyl is also significantly more deadly and found in many forms, including pills. Even just coming into slight contact with the drug can kill and has resulted in second-hand overdoses all over the country.
Matlock admits that the supply chain for drugs in the county is out of hand, and the force’s operatives are already working on several cases. They hope to pounce quickly and hit illegal drug dealers, traffickers and makers with shock and awe.
“If you go several years in your local jurisdiction without any dedicated narcotics enforcement, this is what happens,” Matlock said. “Once we take care of that, it’s never going to be over, but it’s going to be better.”
Working on the issue
Legislators, including 19th District State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, played pivotal roles in securing funding for the force, but Matlock believes it was a pledge from Souvenir and the passion for change from Phillips that led the charge.
“I commend Mayor Phillips and Sheriff Souvenir for spearheading this. It’s been a goal of Sheriff Souvenir’s to establish the drug task force, and now it’s a reality,” Matlock said.
He also credits its quick formation to his counterparts, stating, “I also thank Chief Wright in Long Beach, Chief Spoor in Raymond and Chief Stigall in South Bend for being such willing partners with us.”
The force began operations in the late summer, only a short time after being awarded funding for the next two years. As of September, it is now in full operation, with all three operatives devoted to tackling our county’s “drugdemic.”
“We want to be very successful for this,” Matlock said. “It was proven, when we had it established between 2006-2009, our crime rates went down dramatically, and we had several hundred felony cases we were able to put together. We did very well with community tips, and our community bought into the involvement of the task force.”
Matlock believes the success this time around will also depend significantly on community involvement. He encourages anyone with tips to contact the force via email at dtf@co.pacific.wa.us.
