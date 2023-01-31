RAYMOND — The next police chief for the Raymond Police Department (RPD) is expected to be announced at the Raymond City Council meeting on Feb. 6. Two are vying for the position to succeed retiring Chief Chuck Spoor.
The job opening didn’t attract many applicants, with only two locals opting to put their names forward. RPD Corporal Micah Ristow, a 17-year law enforcement veteran, was one of the first officers to express interest in the position.
Pat Matlock, current sergeant at the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, also tossed his hat into the ring. He was previously the chief criminal deputy at the sheriff’s office through three sheriffs before being demoted by new Sheriff Daniel Garcia. Matlock has over 25 years of law enforcement experience.
Two other individuals expressed interest in the position, including last year’s Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office challenger Michael Callet, who lost to Sheriff Darrin Wallace. Neither of these two applicants completed the application packets.
Raymond Mayor Dee Roberts confirmed that Ristow and Matlock will be interviewed on Friday, Feb. 3. Roberts and the council expect to reach a decision fairly quickly as to who will take the helm of RPD.
The City of Raymond is the largest incorporated city in Pacific County, with a population of 3,081 residents as of 2020.
