The Long Beach Elementary gymnasium was rocking Friday afternoon, but there wasn’t a concert or sporting event.
Instead the celebration was in honor of a donation from a local hospital and the recent achievements by students in the school.
Hospital donates rocking chairs
Fourteen rocking chairs were presented Friday, Feb. 7 by Ocean Beach Hospital staff to Long Beach Elementary, enough for a chair in every classroom.
The rocking chairs, commonly used for relaxing and reducing stress, were a welcomed addition, according to principal Annie Fletcher.
“We just started talking about how rocking chairs can be a nice regulation tool for students,” Fletcher said regarding a earlier conversation with OBH Human Resource Assistant Dana Clark.
“She [Clark] approached me with the thought about the hospital providing the rocking chairs. And I said ‘Yes, of course.’ She ran with it and got every department in the hospital to sponsor a chair. There’s enough for every classroom,” Fletcher said.
“I’ll send some over to the preschool. We should have enough to put at least one in the library and one in our intervention room. We will have rocking chairs everywhere — it’s really exciting.”
Students become ‘Sea STARS’
Several students were recognized at the start of the assembly for their scholastic and humanitarian achievements before friends and family.
The students were introduced as ‘Sea STARS,’ an acronym for being ‘Safe,’ ‘Trying’ their best, being ‘Accountable,’ showing ‘Respect’ and ‘Solving’ problems.
As the newest ‘Sea STARS’ were announced, they walked down a red carpet to the center of the gymnasium where they were congratulated and presented a certificate by Principal Annie Fletcher before taking a seat in one of the new rocking chairs.
The honorees included Peyton Haskin, Lucas Binion, Cameron Crete, Abigail Brady, DeAngelo Bautisa, Natalie Wright and Carmen Ramos-Rodriguez. Second grader Anthony Jacobs was recognized for his advanced achievements in reading.
