After being barged here, chunks of the North Cascades mountain range wait on the shore in Warrenton for transportation to their final destination, North Jetty inside Cape Disappointment State Park. Quarried in the vicinity of Sedro-Wooley, the thousands of rocks form a sort of hose nozzle at the Columbia’s mouth, accellerating the water and flushing out sediment that would otherwise make the river’s bar much more difficult to cross. Work will soon shift to extensive reconstruction efforts on the South Jetty in the vicinity of Fort Stevens State Park. The staging area is at NW 13th Street and Warrenton Drive and is often used as a log yard.
