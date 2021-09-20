Beach Barons Choice: Steve Botassi — 1939 Chevy Coupe
Participant’s Choice: Troy Ceballos — 1959 Desoto Fireflight
People’s Choice: Erik and Mary Thorsen — 1960 VW Double Cab
Beach Barons Host Car — Katrina Stotts
Club Participation Award — Kitsap Klassics
Sponsored trophy winners
A2Z Painting: Lance Hoff — 1929 Ford Sedan
Active Enterprises: Kirk Sandberg — 1949 Chevy 3100
American Century Trophy: Ed Morris — 1940 Studebaker
American Century Trophy: Allen Hunt — 1966 Ford Galaxie
Angie Nording: William and Nancy Vaughn — 1965 Ford Galaxie 500
Angie Nording: Steve Edmonds — 1954 Ford Skyline Glass Top
Anitas Coastal Café: John Carter – 1937 Dodge D5
Arlis Schultz Memorial Trophy: Steve Holscher – 1932 Ford Roadster
Art’s Auto Parts: Kyle Gadberry — 1931 Ford Pickup
Bailey’s Saw Shop, Inc.: Wally Cinkovich — 1959 Chevy Apache 3100
Bank of the Pacific: Glen and Judy Wickett — 1940 Ford Deluxe Tudor
Barbe — Queen: Cory Delong — 1972 Chevy Nova
Belks Plumbing: Tomi and Mike Elliot — 1967 Chevy Camaro
Belks Plumbing: Paul and Deb Droullard — 1952 Chevy Belair
Belks Plumbing: Russ and Holly Smith — 1968 Mercury Cougar
Belks Plumbing: Jeremie and Taunie Raugust — 1970 Dodge Challenger
Belks Plumbing: Stephen and Kelly Nelson — 1973 DeTomaso Pantera
Belks Plumbing: Patrick and Cathy O’Neal — 1955 Chevy
Benson’s by The Beach: Clayton and Cindy Mattox — 1969 VW Beetle
Benson’s by The Beach: Rick Avery — 1965 Jeep Gladiator
Benson’s by The Beach: Mick and Judy Wasson — 1967 Mercury Cyclone
Blue Crab Graphics: Paul Herbig — 1946 Willy’s CJ2A
Bob’s Paint Land: Ray Wiehn — 1930 Ford 2-door sedan
Bob’s Paint Land: Bruce and Donna Marshall — 1936 Ford 5-window coupe
Boogs Hot Rods/Mini/His Supper Table Volunteers: Ryan and Kim Roberts — 1946 Chevy Stylmaster
Box K Auto Repair: Sara and Milo Thompson — 1970 Ford Fairlane
Box K Auto Repair: Jay Vetter — 1965 Pontiac GTO
Bridge Town Carpet Cleaning: Larry and Catherine Rhoades — 1956 Ford Crown Victoria
Bridge Town Carpet Cleaning: David and Danny Hayes — 1976 Toyota Landcruiser
Bridge Town Carpet Cleaning: Dwight Willis — 1971 Chevy Corvette
Bridgewater Bistro: Hank Bothwell — 1956 Ford 2-door
Busted Knuckle Garage: James and Barbara Riske — 1957 Oldsmobile Super 88
Captain Bob’s Chowder: Jason Rusch — 1951 Hudson
Carol’s Salon: Bob and Kim Leisse — 1938 Ford
Cedar to Surf Campground: Norman Mendonca — 1957 Chevy Sport Sedan
Cedar to Surf Campground: Bruce Mercer — 1968 Chevy Camaro RS/SS
Chen’s Chinese Restaurant: Mike and Erin Koplitz — 1950 Chevy 3100 pickup
Chen’s Chinese Restaurant: Jim Hoerking — 1955 Chevrolet 210
Chinook Marine Repair: Joe Michaelis — 1969 Chevy Chevelle
City Of Long Beach: Johnny and Tricia Huff — 1925 Model T C-cab delivery cab
Classic Bodywerks Ltd.: Clint Jones — 1932 Ford
Coastal Eye Care: Kelly Thompson — 1965 Pontiac GTO
CoHo Charters & Motel: David Drake — 1962 Chevy Impala SS
Columbia River Roadhouse Restaurant & Sports Bar: Allyn and Judith Mitchell — 1964 Ford Fairlane
Corral Drive In: Theo Bonagofski — 1971 Dodge Dart
Cranberry RV Park: Jim and Margaret Giuntini — 1968 Ford Mustang
Del’s OK Point S/Tire Factory: Rex and Kay Saunders — 1953 Chevy Bel-Air
Dennis Company — Long Beach: Gilbert Arellano — 1964 Chevy Impala SS
Dennis Company — Long Beach: Kathryn and Michael Heinrich — 1965 Ford Mustang K-code
Doc’s Tavern: Milt Wade — 1929 Ford Model A Roadster
Don Parsons — State Farm Insurance: Steven Helander — 1964 Ford Falcon convertible
Driftwood RV Park: Steve Bridgman — 1965 Chevy Impala
Drop Anchor Family: Lloyd Clemans — 1968 Chevy C10 step-side pickup
Drop Anchor Family: Wayne and Wendy Soderquist — 1950 Chevy Deluxe
El Compadre Restaurant: Jeff Hedges — 1985 Chevy C10
Englund Marine And Industrial Supply: Jacob Bowe — 1986 Chevy Monte Carlo SS
Eradipest: Tommy and Jan Montagne — 1966 Ford Mustang convertible
Evergreen Inc.: Robbie Fitzgerald — 1934 Ford 3-window coupe
First Choice Property Maintenance LLC: Jordan Smith — 1970 Dodge Dart
First Choice Property Maintenance LLC: Andrew Severson — 1971 Chevy C20
Flying Heart Associates: Robert and Terri Lee — 1973 Plymouth Cuba
Forgotten Treasures: John and Pamela Wester — 1946 Ford Convertible
Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3602: Terry Chipley — 1965 Chevy El Camino
Gary’s Street Rods: Dan Dickey — 1950 Ford
Gayle Weitzel Leino: Vince Geddes — 1952 Chevy Coupe
Gayle Weitzel Leino: Thomas and Sandy Enos — 1957 Chevy Delta 210
Great Northwest FCU: Mike and Dori Bjur — 1967 Pontiac GTO
GT Collision Center: David and Cindy Barritt — 1967 Chevy Impala
Guy Glenn, Attorney at Law: James and Jeffery and Robin Knight — 1954 Bentley R-Type
Hair & Nails by Luci: Joseph Roxanne Giroski — 1957 Ford pickup
Hayes E Daze Vacation Beach Rental — Seaview: Douglas Janes — 1979 Lincoln Limousine
Herb N Legend Smoke Shop: Teresa Rea — 1968 Chevy Camaro
I-5 Construction: Glen Parr — 1961 Chevy Apache 4x4
Ilwaco Marine Refrigeration: Bruce and Cassie Wood — 1955 Mercury Monterey
In Memory of Blue Dolphin Center & Louise Krause: William and Karen Olson — 1932 Ford 18
In Memory of Terry Amos Steven: Penny Simons — 1956 Chevy Nomad
In Memory of Torrie Bliss: David Arnaut — 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle
Jack’s Country Store: Mike and Shari Parsons — 1941 Ford pickup
Jack’s Country Store: Lloyd Fry — 1960 Chevrolet Corvette
Joel Olson Trucking: Marylouise and Dean Darnell — 1934 Chevy Master Deluxe
Joel Olson Trucking: Robbie and Diane Roberts — 1937 Plymouth Coupe
Joel Olson Trucking: Erie Schonneker — 1947 Plymouth Special Deluxe
Joel Olson Trucking: Ray Watson — 1964 Chevy Impala SS
K.P, Transport & Excavation, Inc.: Ric and Phyllis Minich — 1985 Chrysler Town & Country convertible
K.P, Transport & Excavation, Inc.: Milt Jr. and Kelly Wade — 1974 Pantera
K.P, Transport & Excavation, Inc.: Robin Sorger — 1990 Honda Civic
K.P, Transport & Excavation, Inc.: Danford Hall — 1989 Ford Mustang
Keith Gribner Family: Werner and Brenda Wendell — 1972 Chevy Blazer
Kiss of Mist: Ron Lorri Ledgerwood — 1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass
Lighthouse Oceanfront Resort: Jerry Goodman — 1951 Chevy coupe
Long Beach Bicycle: Michael Barnes — 1965 Chevy C10
Long Beach Pie Lady: Jeff McCall — 1957 Chevy 3100 pickup
Lost Roo: Greg Story — 1969 Chevy Camaro SS
Lower Columbia Classic’s Car Club, Astoria: Clarence and Doris Bleichner — 1956 Ford F100 pickup
Marsh’s Free Museum: Dale Haukeli — 1970 Chevrolet K20 4x4
Memory Lane Motors Inc.: Mark and Gail Kappler — 1956 Ford F100
Memory Lane Motors Inc.: Lewis Cantrell — 1937 Ford Flatbed
Mermaid Inn & RV Park: Norm and Sonya Nyhuis — 1961 Renault 4CV
Mermaid Inn & RV Park: Terry and Cheryl Barton — 1946 Plymouth
Neptune Theatre: Gary and Theresa Mahlum — 1956 Chevy pickup
North Beach Tavern: John and John (son) Craig — 1934 Ford 3-window coupe
OCD Performance/Seaside Muffler: Tony and Kris Hess — 1956 Ford F-100
Ocean Bay Mobile & RV Park: Daniel and Kathy Orr — 1964 Chevy Chevelle Convertible
Ocean Bay Mobile & RV Park: Vern and Mary Balkowisch — 1968 Chevy Chevelle SS
Ocean Beach Hospital: Edwin and Donna Cole — 1973 Dodge Charger
Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce: Ron and Rico Hawkins — 1955 Chevy Truck 3100
Ocean Park Resort: Tom Mertens — 1932 Ford 3-window Coupe
Ocean Park Roofing: Mike and Vivian Webberley — 1976 Ford F250 4x4
Ocean Park Roofing: Stan Hogberg — 1937 Ford Woodie
Ocean Park Roofing: John and Heidi Bister — 1951 Kaiser Henry J
Ocean Park Roofing: Mark Stevens — 1939 Chevy Sedan
Ocean Park Roofing: David Dennis — 1974 Ford Mercury Capri XSE
Ocean Park Roofing: Pedro Martinez — 1958 Chevy Apache
Oceanside Animal Clinic: Troy Flowers — 1952 Plymouth Cronbrook
Oman & Son Builders Supply: Curtis Grothen — 1965 Chevrolet Malibu
Peninsula Auto Detailing: Bruce Aberle — 1972 Chevy Nova
Peninsula Landscape Supply: Brian Gilmish — 1928 Ford Roadster
Peninsula Landscape Supply: Timothy Phillip — 1955 Ford Panel
Peninsula Sanitation: Marty Schmidt — 1965 Dodge Dart
Portal Business Services: Martin and Gayle Woodcock — 1969 Chevy RS/Z28
Powell & Seiler: Stan and Pam Pauley — 1955 Chevy Belair Sport Coupe
R & M Auto and RV Service: Timothy Bullion — 1975 Ford Country sedan wagon
R & M Auto and RV Service: David and Karen Andrehsen — 1957 GMC 350 Truck
R & M Auto and RV Service: Brad Rutledqa — 1964 Ford Fairlane
Roy Otterson: Dan and Arlene Hart — 1959 Ford Custom
Roy Otterson: Larey and Jeannette Knapp — 1949 Ford Coupe
Roy Otterson: Nicole and Jason Morasch — 1969 Mercury Montego MX
Roy Otterson: Steve Heer — 1967 Ford Mustang
Roy Otterson: William Maxwell — 1934 Ford Roadster
Roy Otterson: Lance Stevens — 1939 Ford
Scooper’s Market: Richard and Wendy Bradley — 1960 Chevy Impala
Seaview Mobil: Fred and Karen Sorger — 1959 Chevy Impala
Sid’s Super Market: David Cessna — 1970 Chevy El Camino
Slow Pokes Car Club: Scott Walker — 1936 Plymouth Coupe
Slow Pokes Car Club: Gregg Hill — 1966 Cadillac E200
Snap Fitness — Long Beach: Mike Birgen — 1970 Chevy Nova
Sportsmen’s Cannery: Mike and Kathy Stansell — 1951 Chevy Bel-Air
Strand Insurance: Mike Miesse — 1971 Ford Torino
Sunset Auto Parts: Ram Manthe — 1970 Chevy Camaro
Taft Plumbing & Septic: Tommy and Ruth-Ann Dowd — 1939 Chevy Master Deluxe
Taft Plumbing & Septic: Terry Drake — 1964 Buick Riviera
The Beach Lounge Boutique: Doug Sluys — 1955 Chevy First series
The Bead Shop: Brian and Michelle Hindman — 1972 Chevy El Camino
The Cleary Family: Shaun Lockhart — 1930 Ford Coupe
The Hair Tender: Marcus and Penny Holling — 1967 Chevy Camaro
The Old Fishtrap Seafood & Spirits: Chuck Ulbrich — 1968 Chevy Chevelle
Tom & Margaret O’Neal: Joan Anderson — 1958 Pontiac Bonneville
Wesco — Evergreen Paint: Jason and Sandi Warberg — 1969 Ford Mustang
Willapa Family Medicine — Kid’s Choice: John and Leslie Knox — 1965 Dodge Dart GT
Woody’s Septic Specialties, Inc.: Doug and Susan McElyea — 1952 Ford Victoria
Woody’s Septic Specialties, Inc.: Steve Jones — 1969 Chevy Camaro
