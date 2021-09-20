Beach Barons Choice: Steve Botassi — 1939 Chevy Coupe

Participant’s Choice: Troy Ceballos — 1959 Desoto Fireflight

People’s Choice: Erik and Mary Thorsen — 1960 VW Double Cab

Beach Barons Host Car — Katrina Stotts

Club Participation Award — Kitsap Klassics

Sponsored trophy winners

A2Z Painting: Lance Hoff — 1929 Ford Sedan

Active Enterprises: Kirk Sandberg — 1949 Chevy 3100

American Century Trophy: Ed Morris — 1940 Studebaker

American Century Trophy: Allen Hunt — 1966 Ford Galaxie

Angie Nording: William and Nancy Vaughn — 1965 Ford Galaxie 500

Angie Nording: Steve Edmonds — 1954 Ford Skyline Glass Top

Anitas Coastal Café: John Carter – 1937 Dodge D5

Arlis Schultz Memorial Trophy: Steve Holscher – 1932 Ford Roadster

Art’s Auto Parts: Kyle Gadberry — 1931 Ford Pickup

Bailey’s Saw Shop, Inc.: Wally Cinkovich — 1959 Chevy Apache 3100

Bank of the Pacific: Glen and Judy Wickett — 1940 Ford Deluxe Tudor

Barbe — Queen: Cory Delong — 1972 Chevy Nova

Belks Plumbing: Tomi and Mike Elliot — 1967 Chevy Camaro

Belks Plumbing: Paul and Deb Droullard — 1952 Chevy Belair

Belks Plumbing: Russ and Holly Smith — 1968 Mercury Cougar

Belks Plumbing: Jeremie and Taunie Raugust — 1970 Dodge Challenger

Belks Plumbing: Stephen and Kelly Nelson — 1973 DeTomaso Pantera

Belks Plumbing: Patrick and Cathy O’Neal — 1955 Chevy

Benson’s by The Beach: Clayton and Cindy Mattox — 1969 VW Beetle

Benson’s by The Beach: Rick Avery — 1965 Jeep Gladiator

Benson’s by The Beach: Mick and Judy Wasson — 1967 Mercury Cyclone

Blue Crab Graphics: Paul Herbig — 1946 Willy’s CJ2A

Bob’s Paint Land: Ray Wiehn — 1930 Ford 2-door sedan

Bob’s Paint Land: Bruce and Donna Marshall — 1936 Ford 5-window coupe

Boogs Hot Rods/Mini/His Supper Table Volunteers: Ryan and Kim Roberts — 1946 Chevy Stylmaster

Box K Auto Repair: Sara and Milo Thompson — 1970 Ford Fairlane

Box K Auto Repair: Jay Vetter — 1965 Pontiac GTO

Bridge Town Carpet Cleaning: Larry and Catherine Rhoades — 1956 Ford Crown Victoria

Bridge Town Carpet Cleaning: David and Danny Hayes — 1976 Toyota Landcruiser

Bridge Town Carpet Cleaning: Dwight Willis — 1971 Chevy Corvette

Bridgewater Bistro: Hank Bothwell — 1956 Ford 2-door

Busted Knuckle Garage: James and Barbara Riske — 1957 Oldsmobile Super 88

Captain Bob’s Chowder: Jason Rusch — 1951 Hudson

Carol’s Salon: Bob and Kim Leisse — 1938 Ford

Cedar to Surf Campground: Norman Mendonca — 1957 Chevy Sport Sedan

Cedar to Surf Campground: Bruce Mercer — 1968 Chevy Camaro RS/SS

Chen’s Chinese Restaurant: Mike and Erin Koplitz — 1950 Chevy 3100 pickup

Chen’s Chinese Restaurant: Jim Hoerking — 1955 Chevrolet 210

Chinook Marine Repair: Joe Michaelis — 1969 Chevy Chevelle

City Of Long Beach: Johnny and Tricia Huff — 1925 Model T C-cab delivery cab

Classic Bodywerks Ltd.: Clint Jones — 1932 Ford

Coastal Eye Care: Kelly Thompson — 1965 Pontiac GTO

CoHo Charters & Motel: David Drake — 1962 Chevy Impala SS

Columbia River Roadhouse Restaurant & Sports Bar: Allyn and Judith Mitchell — 1964 Ford Fairlane

Corral Drive In: Theo Bonagofski — 1971 Dodge Dart

Cranberry RV Park: Jim and Margaret Giuntini — 1968 Ford Mustang

Del’s OK Point S/Tire Factory: Rex and Kay Saunders — 1953 Chevy Bel-Air

Dennis Company — Long Beach: Gilbert Arellano — 1964 Chevy Impala SS

Dennis Company — Long Beach: Kathryn and Michael Heinrich — 1965 Ford Mustang K-code

Doc’s Tavern: Milt Wade — 1929 Ford Model A Roadster

Don Parsons — State Farm Insurance: Steven Helander — 1964 Ford Falcon convertible

Driftwood RV Park: Steve Bridgman — 1965 Chevy Impala

Drop Anchor Family: Lloyd Clemans — 1968 Chevy C10 step-side pickup

Drop Anchor Family: Wayne and Wendy Soderquist — 1950 Chevy Deluxe

El Compadre Restaurant: Jeff Hedges — 1985 Chevy C10

Englund Marine And Industrial Supply: Jacob Bowe — 1986 Chevy Monte Carlo SS

Eradipest: Tommy and Jan Montagne — 1966 Ford Mustang convertible

Evergreen Inc.: Robbie Fitzgerald — 1934 Ford 3-window coupe

First Choice Property Maintenance LLC: Jordan Smith — 1970 Dodge Dart

First Choice Property Maintenance LLC: Andrew Severson — 1971 Chevy C20

Flying Heart Associates: Robert and Terri Lee — 1973 Plymouth Cuba

Forgotten Treasures: John and Pamela Wester — 1946 Ford Convertible

Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3602: Terry Chipley — 1965 Chevy El Camino

Gary’s Street Rods: Dan Dickey — 1950 Ford

Gayle Weitzel Leino: Vince Geddes — 1952 Chevy Coupe

Gayle Weitzel Leino: Thomas and Sandy Enos — 1957 Chevy Delta 210

Great Northwest FCU: Mike and Dori Bjur — 1967 Pontiac GTO

GT Collision Center: David and Cindy Barritt — 1967 Chevy Impala

Guy Glenn, Attorney at Law: James and Jeffery and Robin Knight — 1954 Bentley R-Type

Hair & Nails by Luci: Joseph Roxanne Giroski — 1957 Ford pickup

Hayes E Daze Vacation Beach Rental — Seaview: Douglas Janes — 1979 Lincoln Limousine

Herb N Legend Smoke Shop: Teresa Rea — 1968 Chevy Camaro

I-5 Construction: Glen Parr — 1961 Chevy Apache 4x4

Ilwaco Marine Refrigeration: Bruce and Cassie Wood — 1955 Mercury Monterey

In Memory of Blue Dolphin Center & Louise Krause: William and Karen Olson — 1932 Ford 18

In Memory of Terry Amos Steven: Penny Simons — 1956 Chevy Nomad

In Memory of Torrie Bliss: David Arnaut — 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle

Jack’s Country Store: Mike and Shari Parsons — 1941 Ford pickup

Jack’s Country Store: Lloyd Fry — 1960 Chevrolet Corvette

Joel Olson Trucking: Marylouise and Dean Darnell — 1934 Chevy Master Deluxe

Joel Olson Trucking: Robbie and Diane Roberts — 1937 Plymouth Coupe

Joel Olson Trucking: Erie Schonneker — 1947 Plymouth Special Deluxe

Joel Olson Trucking: Ray Watson — 1964 Chevy Impala SS

K.P, Transport & Excavation, Inc.: Ric and Phyllis Minich — 1985 Chrysler Town & Country convertible

K.P, Transport & Excavation, Inc.: Milt Jr. and Kelly Wade — 1974 Pantera

K.P, Transport & Excavation, Inc.: Robin Sorger — 1990 Honda Civic

K.P, Transport & Excavation, Inc.: Danford Hall — 1989 Ford Mustang

Keith Gribner Family: Werner and Brenda Wendell — 1972 Chevy Blazer

Kiss of Mist: Ron Lorri Ledgerwood — 1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass

Lighthouse Oceanfront Resort: Jerry Goodman — 1951 Chevy coupe

Long Beach Bicycle: Michael Barnes — 1965 Chevy C10

Long Beach Pie Lady: Jeff McCall — 1957 Chevy 3100 pickup

Lost Roo: Greg Story — 1969 Chevy Camaro SS

Lower Columbia Classic’s Car Club, Astoria: Clarence and Doris Bleichner — 1956 Ford F100 pickup

Marsh’s Free Museum: Dale Haukeli — 1970 Chevrolet K20 4x4

Memory Lane Motors Inc.: Mark and Gail Kappler — 1956 Ford F100

Memory Lane Motors Inc.: Lewis Cantrell — 1937 Ford Flatbed

Mermaid Inn & RV Park: Norm and Sonya Nyhuis — 1961 Renault 4CV

Mermaid Inn & RV Park: Terry and Cheryl Barton — 1946 Plymouth

Neptune Theatre: Gary and Theresa Mahlum — 1956 Chevy pickup

North Beach Tavern: John and John (son) Craig — 1934 Ford 3-window coupe

OCD Performance/Seaside Muffler: Tony and Kris Hess — 1956 Ford F-100

Ocean Bay Mobile & RV Park: Daniel and Kathy Orr — 1964 Chevy Chevelle Convertible

Ocean Bay Mobile & RV Park: Vern and Mary Balkowisch — 1968 Chevy Chevelle SS

Ocean Beach Hospital: Edwin and Donna Cole — 1973 Dodge Charger

Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce: Ron and Rico Hawkins — 1955 Chevy Truck 3100

Ocean Park Resort: Tom Mertens — 1932 Ford 3-window Coupe

Ocean Park Roofing: Mike and Vivian Webberley — 1976 Ford F250 4x4

Ocean Park Roofing: Stan Hogberg — 1937 Ford Woodie

Ocean Park Roofing: John and Heidi Bister — 1951 Kaiser Henry J

Ocean Park Roofing: Mark Stevens — 1939 Chevy Sedan

Ocean Park Roofing: David Dennis — 1974 Ford Mercury Capri XSE

Ocean Park Roofing: Pedro Martinez — 1958 Chevy Apache

Oceanside Animal Clinic: Troy Flowers — 1952 Plymouth Cronbrook

Oman & Son Builders Supply: Curtis Grothen — 1965 Chevrolet Malibu

Peninsula Auto Detailing: Bruce Aberle — 1972 Chevy Nova

Peninsula Landscape Supply: Brian Gilmish — 1928 Ford Roadster

Peninsula Landscape Supply: Timothy Phillip — 1955 Ford Panel

Peninsula Sanitation: Marty Schmidt — 1965 Dodge Dart

Portal Business Services: Martin and Gayle Woodcock — 1969 Chevy RS/Z28

Powell & Seiler: Stan and Pam Pauley — 1955 Chevy Belair Sport Coupe

R & M Auto and RV Service: Timothy Bullion — 1975 Ford Country sedan wagon

R & M Auto and RV Service: David and Karen Andrehsen — 1957 GMC 350 Truck

R & M Auto and RV Service: Brad Rutledqa — 1964 Ford Fairlane

Roy Otterson: Dan and Arlene Hart — 1959 Ford Custom

Roy Otterson: Larey and Jeannette Knapp — 1949 Ford Coupe

Roy Otterson: Nicole and Jason Morasch — 1969 Mercury Montego MX

Roy Otterson: Steve Heer — 1967 Ford Mustang

Roy Otterson: William Maxwell — 1934 Ford Roadster

Roy Otterson: Lance Stevens — 1939 Ford

Scooper’s Market: Richard and Wendy Bradley — 1960 Chevy Impala

Seaview Mobil: Fred and Karen Sorger — 1959 Chevy Impala

Sid’s Super Market: David Cessna — 1970 Chevy El Camino

Slow Pokes Car Club: Scott Walker — 1936 Plymouth Coupe

Slow Pokes Car Club: Gregg Hill — 1966 Cadillac E200

Snap Fitness — Long Beach: Mike Birgen — 1970 Chevy Nova

Sportsmen’s Cannery: Mike and Kathy Stansell — 1951 Chevy Bel-Air

Strand Insurance: Mike Miesse — 1971 Ford Torino

Sunset Auto Parts: Ram Manthe — 1970 Chevy Camaro

Taft Plumbing & Septic: Tommy and Ruth-Ann Dowd — 1939 Chevy Master Deluxe

Taft Plumbing & Septic: Terry Drake — 1964 Buick Riviera

The Beach Lounge Boutique: Doug Sluys — 1955 Chevy First series

The Bead Shop: Brian and Michelle Hindman — 1972 Chevy El Camino

The Cleary Family: Shaun Lockhart — 1930 Ford Coupe

The Hair Tender: Marcus and Penny Holling — 1967 Chevy Camaro

The Old Fishtrap Seafood & Spirits: Chuck Ulbrich — 1968 Chevy Chevelle

Tom & Margaret O’Neal: Joan Anderson — 1958 Pontiac Bonneville

Wesco — Evergreen Paint: Jason and Sandi Warberg — 1969 Ford Mustang

Willapa Family Medicine — Kid’s Choice: John and Leslie Knox — 1965 Dodge Dart GT

Woody’s Septic Specialties, Inc.: Doug and Susan McElyea — 1952 Ford Victoria

Woody’s Septic Specialties, Inc.: Steve Jones — 1969 Chevy Camaro

