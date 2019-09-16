Trophy Winner Year Make Model
Beach Barons Choice Jerry Kreinbring 41 Lincoln Zephyr
Participant’s Choice Rod and Mary Sutton 55 DeSoto Firedome
People’s Choice Troy and Kim Rimstad 34 Ford 3-window coupe
11th Annual Truman O. King Award Gary Parrish 64 Ford Fairlane 500 Sport Coupe
Beach Barons Host Car Butch and Sherrie Mullennix
Best 56’ Chevy picked by Bill Morse Charter Member Louis and Barb Trafelet 59 Chevy 150
Best Purple Paint Job / Trophy Chairman’s Choice Rod and Sharon Cole 56 Ford Mainline
Best Paint Job Anthony and Katie Necker 37 Chevy
Hard Luck Bruce Mercer 68 Chevy Camero RS/SS
Long Distance Clayton and Cindy Mattox
Club Participation Rose City Classics
***
Sponsor Winner Year Make Model
Active Enterprises Kory and Lacey Kingery 60 Jeep Willys Overland All About Painting Bill and Jeanie Thornton 56 Chevy Bel-Air All About Painting Willie and Trisha Lucier 59 Ford Fairlane 500 All About Painting Don Robertson 72 Chevy Monte Carlo All About Painting Don Daniels 80 Pontiac Trans Am American Century Trophy Pedro and Guadalupe Martinez 58 Chevy Apache truck Andersen’s Oceanside RV Park Jerry and Beverly Stenlund 89 Chevy IROC convertible Angela Bacon Brad and Lori Vanderberg 50 Mercury CP Angela Bacon Roy Ottersen 86 Ford Mustang Anita’s Coastal Café Chris and Emily Browning 56 Chevy Belair Arlis Schultz Memorial Trophy Richard Carrie Bunch 32 Ford Art’s Auto Parts James (Bud) and Joan Graves 56 Chevy Belair H/T Bailey’s Saw Shop, Inc. Norm and Karen Chamberlin 41 Ford station wagon Bank of the Pacific Erik Hogberg 37 Ford truck Beach Batteries Larry Leake 29 Ford Model A Beach Nutrition Doug and Rose Skoog 66 Ford GT40 Belk’s Plumbing Brent and Sheri Brunmeier 70 Chevy K10 Belk’s Plumbing Dave and Dawn Kurtz 68 Ford Mustang Belk’s Plumbing Richard Cotley 74 Ford Bronco Belk’s Plumbing Steven and Nancy Bruner 72 AMC Javelin Benson’s by The Beach Robert (Scott) Tony Hofer Wells 64 Chevy Nova Best Western Long Beach Inn Donna Habben 63 Chevy Impala SS Black Gold by John & Donna Bukovi Daniel and Kathy Orr 64 Chevy Chevelle Convertible Bloomer Estates Vacation Rentals Orvel and Leslie Gilbbertson 53 Ford F100 Blue Crab Graphics Jeff and Shelley Hedges 85 Chevy 210 Boardwalk Cottages Ken and Ann Mack 68 Chevy Corvette Body Essence Massage George and Kim Larson 40 Ford Sedan Box K Auto Repair Brian Casiato 69 Plymouth Road Runner Bridge Town Carpet Cleaning Daniel and Cassidy Rundell 78 Ford Bronco Bridge Town Carpet Cleaning Anna Grace 67 Chevy Camaro ridgewater Bistro Brian and Judy Dahl 22 Ford T Busted Knuckle Garage Dan and Shawn McAllister 76 Olds Cutlass Supreme Captain Bob’s Chowder Glen and Paula Vernon 70 Plymouth Barracuda Carol’s David and Kathleen Langdon 57 Ford Country Sedan Chen’s Chinese Restaurant John and Marilyn Thomas 55 Studebaker President Chen’s Chinese Restaurant Erik and Lani Roth 71 Chevy El Camino Chinook Marine Repair Kevin Spruell 67 Chevy Chevelle SS Chinook Observer Justin and Shelley Morice 69 Chevy Camaro City of Long Beach Carol and Gerry Sapp 35 Buick Series 40 Classic Bodywerks Ltd Dean and Cathy Hall 69 Chevy Camaro Z28 Clatsop Power Equipment Steve Adams 32 Ford Roadster Coastal Eye Care Gary Collins 36 Ford pickup Coho Charters Joe and Jennifer Holcomb 68 Chevy Chevelle Columbia River Counseling, LLC Troy and Kim Rimstad 34 Ford 3-window coupe Columbia River Roadhouse Restaurant & Sports Bar Brian and Daphne Young 70 Ford Mustang Corral Drive In Jay and Cindy Vetter 65 Pontiac GTO Costco Wholesale Corp. Glenna and John Dersch 67 Pontiac Tempest Costco Wholesale Corp. Cal and Linda Stewart 32 Ford Roadster Costco Wholesale Corp. Steven Simpson 87 Pontiac Fiero Cottage Bakery & Deli Larry and Dave Williams 28 Ford Roadster pickup Cranberry RV Park Chris and Candace Dennis Walker 56 Chevy 210 Crown Alley Irish Pub David and Kathleen Langdon 57 Ford Country Sedan Dane Gauge’s Astoria Ford Michael and Kate Ray 65 Ford Mustang Dennis Company/ACE Ronald and Janet Maruslca 71 Chevy pickup Dennis Company/ACE Wendell and Brenda Werner 72 Chevy Blazer Design Dental Jeremy Conroy 56 Chevy Belair DJMB Productions Wayne Elliott 56 Ford F100 Dock of the Bay Don Klang 67 Cadillac DeVille Doc’s Tavern Jack and Cyndy Anderson 46 Kenworth custom pickup Driftwood RV Park Jason and Sherri Madeiros 29 Ford delivery Driftwood RV Park William Beaird 67 Ford Mustang El Compadre Restaurant Douglas and Denise Currie 72 GMC C10
Englund Marine and Industrial Supply Tim and Stacey Godfrey 67 Pontiac HO Firebird
Evergreen Paint Doug and Kathy Ballinger 65 Pontiac Le Mans
Evergreen Septic Inc. Tim and Kelly Gerdes 47 Ford Coupe
Farmers Insurance Kevin and Michelle Gearhart 78 Chevrolet C-10
Flying Heart Associates Pat and Marie McFarland 40 Ford pickup
Ford Electric Stan Hogberg 37 Ford woodie
Four Door Fans Lady Louise Harrison 51 Chevy pickup
Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3602 Beverly Peralta 64 Chevy
Funland Karen and Bill Olson 70 Chevy Chevelle
Galletti’s Spaghetti House Mick and Judy Wasson 67 Mercury Cyclone convertible
Gary’s Street Rods Curt and Sharyl Rardin 66 Cadillac convertible
Gary’s Street Rods John and Bridget Davidson 32 Ford 3-window coupe
Gary’s Street Rods Cliff and Ginny Watkins 33 Ford Roadster
Golden Sands Assisted Living Jerry and Pat Duncan 56 Chevy Corvette
Great NorthWest Federal Credit Union Rob Fitzgerald 70 Dodge Charger R/T
Guy Glenn, Attorney at Law Willie Lucier 34 Chevy Sedan
The Hair Tender Todd and Marina Howlett 67 Chevy Chevelle
Hearing Aid Center Richard and Charlotte Winters 65 VW Baja
Herb N Legend Smoke Shop Don and Jeannie Daniels 67 VW Bus
Hub City, USA Bud Worley 56 Chevy Nomad
Hungry Harbor Grille Bill Pugnetti 59 Ford Galaxie
Ilwaco Marine Refrigeration Ronald and Joanne Aspaas 65 Pontiac 2x2
Ilwaco Market Tom and Lulu Walling 55 Chevy pickup
In Memory of Torrie Bliss Dan and Monica Kendall 40 Ford Pickup
J & B Accounting Services Travis and Melissa Sharp 53 Chevy 210
Jack’s Country Store Ron and Ellen Nieminen 63 Dodge Polara
K.P, Transport & Excavation, Inc. Stephen and Kelly Nelson 65 Shelby Daytona Coupe
K.P, Transport & Excavation, Inc. Michael Miller 47 Ford pickup
K.P, Transport & Excavation, Inc. Michael and Colleen Fredricks 51 Cheraliac pickup
K.P, Transport & Excavation, Inc. Jeff and Lori LaRue 67 Ford Mustang Fastback
Keith Gribner Family Greg and Cyndie Bryant 69 Chevy Camaro
Kiss of Mist Leo and Georgia Giroski 34 Ford pickup
Klipsan Beach Cottages Craig Adams 75 Chevy 75
L & D Race Tech Inc. Gary and Theresa Mahlum 56 Chevy PU
Lighthouse Oceanfront Resort Randy and Lora King 51 Ford custom convertible
Lighthouse Realty Leroy and Darlene Naffin 34 Ford pickup
Long Beach Bicycles Don and Irene Richardson 39 Ford 3/4 ton Panel
Long Beach Hospitality John and Denise Paz 67 Buick Riveria
Long Beach Hospitality Mike and Tina Dawson 70 Dodge Dart
Long Beach Hospitality Anne and Scott Rubey 79 Chevy Camaro Z28
Long Beach Peninsula Trading Post Diana and Earl Bliss 55 Chevy B Coupe
Long Beach Pharmacy Earl and Diana Bliss 48 Plymouth 2 Dr Sedan
Lower Columbia Classic’s Car Club, Astoria Byron Ridgeway 67 Chevrolet Chevelle SS
Lum’s Auto Center Ronald and Vicky Wade 60 Chrysler 300F
Marsh’s Free Museum Stacey Schomachen 51 Mercury 4 Door
Mermaid Inn & RV Park Gary Gebhardt 55 Ford Crown Victoria
Michael Baer, Broker — Re/Max Ethan Pruett 73 Ford Mustang Mach 1
North Beach Tavern Steve and Penny Simons 56 Chevy Noma
North Jetty Brewing Ralph Skei 55 Chevy Sedan Delivery
Ocean Beach Hospital Tom and Kelley Wood 49 Lincoln Town Sedan Cosmo
Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce Matt and Amber Eicher 84 Peterbilt
Ocean Park Resort John and Claudia Craig 32 Ford Highboy roadster
Ocean Park Roofing Sam Brock 46 UTE P/U
Ocean Park Roofing Mike and Vivian Webberley 76 Ford F250 4x4
Ocean Park Roofing Greg and Kim Sammons 67 Chevy Corvette
Ocean Park Roofing Robin Richland 55 Chevy Belair
Ocean Park Roofing Keith and Mary Brown Callister 82 Chevy Pick up
Ocean Park Roofing Mike and Georgette Mantifel 71 VW Baja
Oceanside Animal Clinic David Drake 62 Chevy Impala
Okie’s Thriftway Market Bob and Jaci Case 39 John Deere BWH
Olde Towne Trading Post Doug Graf 58 Chevy Corvette
OleBob’s Seafood Market Richard Brackett 73 Ford Mustang
Oman & Son Builders Supply Tony and Kris Hess 56 Ford F-100 pickup
O’Reilly Auto Parts Niko Zolotas 68 Ford F100
Peninsula Landscape Supply John and Donna Bukovi 57 Chevy Bel-Air 2dr H.T.
Peninsula Landscape Supply Ken and Angela Piper 64 Ford convertible Falcon
Peninsula Moose Lodge #2362 Steve and Debra Aungst 57 Chevy Bel Air
Peninsula Sanitation Service James and Lorie Key 69 Chevy Nova
Peninsula Senior Activity Center Ray Wiehn 30 Ford 2 Dr sedan
Pioneer Heated Storage Rich and Diane Carey 41 Chevy panel
Pioneer Market & Deli Donna Marsyla 68 Chevy C/10
Portal Business Services David and Kathleen Langdon 57 Ford Country Sedan
Powell & Seiler Lani and Erik Roth 55 Chevy Belair 210
Rags To Riches Glen and Judy Wickett 40 Ford 2 dr sedan
Rosemont Terrace RV Park Jon and Vickie Parsons 67 Chevy pickup
Roy Otterson Stan Thompson 31 Ford Coupe
Roy Otterson Jeff and Bobbi Petersen 57 Ford Country Sedan
Roy Otterson Ken and Angela Piper 64 Ford Galaxynlite weight
Roy Otterson Rich and Ellen Wimer 71 Plymouth Roadrunner
Sandy’s Guns and Ammo Ted and Amy Tripp 69 Dodge Dart Swinger
Scooper’s Robert and Shelley Dickinson 33 Dodge Pickup
Sea Breeze Charters Ty and Carol Gossens 67 Pontiac Firebird
Seaview Mobil Jack and Christine Roundtree 30 Ford Model A Roadster
Seaview Texaco Shelley Otterson 70 Dodge Challenger 440-6
Sid’s Super Market Paul and Jolene Timm 56 Chevy 210
Snap Fitness James Petero 66 Pontiac GTO
Sportsmen’s Cannery Bob and Kim Leisse 38 Ford Deluxe coup
Strand Insurance Bob and Cheryl Salstrom 50 Ford F1 pickup
Sunset Auto Parts David and Kristine Meyen 66 Chevy El Camino
Taft Plumbing & Septic Ryan Robillard 33 Chevy pickup
Tasha’s Loose Kaboose Merrill and Noveta Mcadams 29 Ford Highboy
The Bead Shop trophy information not available
The Blue Dolphin Thriftstore & Louise Krause Memorial Steve Johnson 67 Pontiac Le Mans
The Grooming Garage Don Daniels 80 Pontiac Trans Am
The Long Beach Candy Man Bart and Cindy Young 56 Chevy Camero
The Long Beach Tavern John Paul Calamaras 64 Pontiac GTO
The Long Beach Tavern Norm and Sonya Nyhuis 55 Chevy Belair
The Old Fishtrap Seafood & Spirits Eric and Naomi Schonneter 47 Plymouth Special Delux
Tom & Margaret O’Neal Clayton and Cindy Mattox 69 VW Beetle
Tu Tu’s Lunch Wagon Paul and Anna Herbig 45 Willy’s CJ2A
Westgate Cabins & RV Park Brady and Joyce Carlson 67 Ford Mustang
Wilcox & Flegal Oil Co. Mike Ebi 72 Plymouth Satellite
Wild Roots Salon Scott and Allison Johnson 67 Ford Mustang
Willapa Bay Accounting, LLC Josh and Jolene Whittaker 51 Ford F2
Willapa Family Medicine — Kid’s Choice Cornelio and Dinamar Gonzalez 58 Chevy Apache
