RAYMOND — Opposing rallies were held in Raymond on May 14 and May 21 regarding the heated nationwide debate on women's rights surrounding abortions. Recent court rulings and bills passed in other states have spilled over into emotional pleas around the country and locally.
Citizens lined U.S. Highway 101 in Raymond during the first rally calling for continuation of women's right to make their own childbearing decisions. The demonstrators of varying ages held up signs decrying an anticipated U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would eliminate the 50-year-old nationwide right to safe access to abortion.
Opposite arguments
The following weekend, another dozen demonstrators took to the same spot to call for a ban on abortion. The emotional pleas centered around religious and personal beliefs that aborting embryos or fetuses is the same as murder.
"Our message sought to advocate for both the mother and the unborn child with signs stating 'love them both,' while other signs simply calling people to 'stop abortion' and 'let the kids live.' I thank God that I live in such a place that while others can disturb me by expressing their views, we were just as welcome to express our own," Pastor Michael Landrum said about the pro-life rally held on May 21.
Abortion rights have been a topic of contention in America for decades, with the two opposing sides clashing between what is right and what is wrong. While national polling shows most Americans believe that women should have the freedom to control their own bodies, others argue abortion is outright murder.
"While I respect the fact that everyone has the right to hold and voice their own opinion, I do not, however, respect the pro-choice opinion itself. To say that a woman should have full decision-making power over whether her unborn child lives or dies for any reason of her choosing is a 'respectable' view is extremely revealing as to the things many in our culture currently values and undervalues," Landrum said.
'Stay out of our bodies' v. protecting life
Views were different in Raymond the Saturday before, with the tone being that women should have control over their bodies, are more than just "canneries in a cage" and want government to stay out of individual decisions.
"I feel like it is wrong for our [government] to tell women what to do with our bodies. A woman's body is hers and hers alone. When she is pregnant, who carries that child? When a child is sick all night, who gives up sleep? Most of the time, single parenting is common, and those mothers and children suffer," resident McKayla Smith, a proponent of the right of choice, said.
"Choice [of an abortion] is wrong if it is being used as birth control. Take measures to be safe and not pregnant. I am not sure if there should be a limit or cut-off. States should not be allowed to ban abortions. There are many instances where abortion is necessary," she added.
In contrast, the pastor's wife said accidental pregnancies should be avoided by means short of pregnancy.
"There are many ways in which women can prevent pregnancy that are very effective, and if a woman chooses any of those options, it is her choice to do so. The problem is that once a woman gets pregnant, her body is no longer just hers but also another's. That baby is unique in its design, blood type, DNA, fingerprints, and personality, even before it's born," Makayla Landrum said.
Historic setting
The possible overturning of the 1973 case of Roe v. Wade has tossed the debate back into the center of U.S. political discourse while Americans are recouping from the covid-19 pandemic, tensions of the Ukraine war are rising, and economic turmoil continues to unfold.
In a leaked 98-page initial draft opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the conservative majority that, "We hold that Roe v. Wade must be overturned. The constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision."
Instead, Alito offered the opinion that it's up to individual states to tackle the debate themselves and either decide that abortions must be outlawed or lawful under their own determinations. It would come down to either a legislative vote or a vote of the people.
Abortion rights are protected in Washington state, even if Roe v. Wade is overturned. In 1970, a majority of Washington voters approved a state referendum that established a limited right for women to access abortion. More than 20 years later, in 1991, Washington voters approved Initiative 120, which declared a women's absolute right to choose physician-performed abortion before fetal viability — generally considered to be 23 or 24 weeks.
