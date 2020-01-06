NICK NIKKILA

Rosburg resident Bob Burkhalter is recovering in a Portland hospital after contracting Legionnaires Disease while vacationing in Mexico. He had a close call with the airborne bacteria, which can lead to pneumonia and is responsible for an estimated 8,000 to 18,000 hospitalizations a year in the U.S. On Sunday, Dec. 5, Burkhalter, a Korean War veteran, was presented with an American flag and a Quilt of Valor by Commander Ken Elliott and Adjutant Nick Nikkila from American Legion Post 111. The quilt was made by one-time Naselle resident Ruth Torppa Miller who, thus far, has made over 30 such quilts for local veterans.