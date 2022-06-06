Jim Brown, 55, of Yelm, said he’s run several races in the rain over the past four years, but never on sand next to the ocean. “It was awesome, such a great idea to have it on the beach like this. I’ve never done one like it — but they’re always in the rain, said Brown, who finished third overall in the 10K race (55:36).
Nell Aiello, 43, of Rochester, Wa, ran the Beach to Chowder 10K run with her dog, Frankie. “This was Frankie’s first official race,” she said. Nell and Frankie finished first overall in the 10K with a time of 53:18.
Sarah Jurgensen, 47, of Portland, leaps across the finish line for a third place finish in the Beach to Chowder 5K run. “It was super fun, the beach is absolutely beautiful. It was very breezy and misty — very Pacific Northwest, “ she said after the race.
Some participants set their phones and watches, aiming for potential personal-best times. Others took a much more leisurely approach, including walking with pets or pushing a stroller. Sarah Gibson, 36 and Patience Shanko, 12, crossed the finish line with a sand shovel and bucket. “We stopped to play along the way,” Sarah remarked.
The Beach to Chowder race started and ended under the Long Beach Arch.
Runners head south along the beach during the Beach to Chowder run in Long Beach.
Runners head toward the finish line in the 45th annual Beach to Chowder run Saturday, June 4 in Long Beach.
Craig Godfrey, 50, finished first overall in the Beach to Chowder 5K run with a time of 23:44.
There were a few four-legged participants in the 45th annual Beach to Chowder run in Long Beach.
Ron Wichmann, 67, peaks at his number after its called during a prize raffle before the run.
Participants run on Bolstad Avenue toward the beach during the 45th annual Beach to Chowder run in Long Beach.
Race participants gather before the beginning of the race under the Long Beach Arch.
Sarah Jurgensen runs to collect a prize during a raffle prior to the start of the race.
Runners await the start of the Beach to Chowder run in Long beach.
Josh Gold, 45, of Portland, finished second (25:20) in the 5K during the 45th annual Beach to Chowder run in Long Beach.
Ron Wichmann, 67, traveled from Canada to participate in the Beach to Chowder run in Long Beach.
Rachel Lane, 26, removes her headphones after completing the Beach to Chowder 5K run.
Emily Kang, 29 (43:25) nears the finish line in the 45th annual Beach to Chowder 5K run Saturday, June 4 in Long Beach.
D.J. Garza, 35, runs toward the finish line during the Beach to Chowder 5K run.
Serina Griffin, 36, crosses the finish line (51:37) in the 45th annual Beach to Chowder 5K run in Long Beach.
Brady Reed, 41, finished second overall in the Beach to Chowder 10K run with a time of 53:47.
Jim Brown, 55, of Yelm, pumps his first as he nears the finish in the Beach to Chowder run in Long Beach. Brown finished third overall (55:36) in the 10K.
Runners stride toward the finish line in the Beach to Chowder run.
Ryan Stockdale, 41, nears the finish line during the 45th annual Beach to Chowder race in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH — Soupy atmospheric conditions didn’t stop runners from gathering under the Long Beach Arch for a unique race last weekend.
Eighty-Five people registered for the 45th annual Beach to Chowder run held last Saturday in Long Beach, including participants ages 6 to 82, some coming from as far as Vancouver, Canada and Phoenix, Arizona.
A morning fog grew into a steady rain at the start of the race around 10:30 a.m. under the Long Beach Arch. The runners (and walkers) followed a course west down Bolstad Boulevard before turning south and going along the beach and Discovery Trail before finishing under the Long Beach Arch.
Nell Aiello, 43, of Rochester, ran the Beach to Chowder 10K run with her dog, Frankie. “This was Frankie’s first official race,” she said. Nell and Frankie finished first overall in the 10K with a time of 53:18.
The 10k third-place finisher Jim Brown said running through spots of soft sand was the among the most challenging parts of the unique course, comparing it to “running up hill.”
“I just keep thinking that I’ve got to get up the hill,” said Brown, 55, of Yelm, adding that he’s run several races in the rain over the past four years, but never on sand next to the ocean.
“It was awesome, such a great idea to have it on the beach like this. I’ve never done one like it — but they’re always in the rain.”
Several participants set the timer on their phone or watch before the race, hopeful for potential personal-best time. Others took a much more leisurely approach, some walking with pets or pushing a stroller. Sarah Gibson, 36, and Patience Shanko, 12, crossed the 5K finish line with a sand shovel and bucket.
“We stopped to play along the way,” Sarah remarked.
