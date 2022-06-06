LONG BEACH — Soupy atmospheric conditions didn’t stop runners from gathering under the Long Beach Arch for a unique race last weekend.

Eighty-Five people registered for the 45th annual Beach to Chowder run held last Saturday in Long Beach, including participants ages 6 to 82, some coming from as far as Vancouver, Canada and Phoenix, Arizona.

A morning fog grew into a steady rain at the start of the race around 10:30 a.m. under the Long Beach Arch. The runners (and walkers) followed a course west down Bolstad Boulevard before turning south and going along the beach and Discovery Trail before finishing under the Long Beach Arch.

Nell Aiello, 43, of Rochester, ran the Beach to Chowder 10K run with her dog, Frankie. “This was Frankie’s first official race,” she said. Nell and Frankie finished first overall in the 10K with a time of 53:18.

The 10k third-place finisher Jim Brown said running through spots of soft sand was the among the most challenging parts of the unique course, comparing it to “running up hill.”

“I just keep thinking that I’ve got to get up the hill,” said Brown, 55, of Yelm, adding that he’s run several races in the rain over the past four years, but never on sand next to the ocean.

“It was awesome, such a great idea to have it on the beach like this. I’ve never done one like it — but they’re always in the rain.”

Several participants set the timer on their phone or watch before the race, hopeful for potential personal-best time. Others took a much more leisurely approach, some walking with pets or pushing a stroller. Sarah Gibson, 36, and Patience Shanko, 12, crossed the 5K finish line with a sand shovel and bucket.

“We stopped to play along the way,” Sarah remarked.

