PACIFIC COUNTY — Several remaining tenants at the Beacon RV Park in Ilwaco are seeking judicial relief against the park’s new owners.
Late last month, tenants who are defendants in six individual eviction lawsuits brought by Beacon this summer made a motion in Pacific County Superior Court for a preliminary injunction against the park. It’s the first movement in the lawsuits since early August.
If granted, the injunction would — among other things — prevent Beacon from attempting to demolish, remove or alter any of the park model homes or other permanent structures at the RV park, from intentionally terminating or interrupting the tenants’ utility services, and from violating their duties as landlord under the state Manufactured Home Landlord-Tenant Act.
A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Oct. 17. The case will be heard at the county courthouse in South Bend by Grays Harbor County Superior Court Judge David Edwards, after Beacon in August filed a notice of disqualification against Pacific County Superior Court Judge Donald J. Richter — believing a judge who is not a resident of the county “would be better suited to adjudicate the matter.”
The tenants, who are being represented by the court-appointed Robina Rayamajhi of Thurston County Volunteer Legal Services, have also asked the court to authorize a joint hearing on their motion for injunctive relief that the six defendants are — as of now — each individually seeking. Of the 15 eviction lawsuits filed by Beacon, Rayamajhi is representing the defendants in 10 of the cases. Agreements have been reached by Beacon and the tenants in four of those 10 cases.
The state Attorney General’s Office also continues to seek a permanent injunction against Beacon on claims that they violated state landlord-tenant and consumer protection laws, although no dates have been publicly set in the matter. A preliminary injunction was denied by a Grays Harbor County judge in August.
New allegationsSince filing their response to Beacon’s eviction attempt in late July, new statements and exhibits from tenants and others filed in support of their motion for injunctive relief contain new allegations about what has gone down at the park over the past couple of months.
“Since the new owners took over the park, it feels like every week there’s something new that they do to try to get us to leave,” one tenant stated. They referenced a 30-day notice to vacate that the new owners gave to tenants in February before the sale of the park had actually closed, a notice in April stating utilities would be turned off at the park, an offer of $2,000 to tenants who vacate the park — with the tenant alleging that some who accepted the offer never received the promised compensation — and, in June, the filing of the eviction lawsuits in question.
Since the state Attorney General’s Office issued a cease and desist letter against the park’s owners in July, the tenant claims that the owners have only increased their efforts “to make it more difficult for people to keep living here” — mentioning the demolition of several RVs at the park that resulted in sewage being spilled. They said that agents of the park’s owners later came, “with a big dog” and no prior notice, and took pictures of all the RVs left at the park, which residents called intrusive and a way of intimidating the remaining tenants.
A storage shed was also torn down, the tenant said, which caused glass and debris to be “strewn all over the ground.” About seven barrels were removed from the shed, and the tenant said they were told by the contractors tearing down the shed that the barrels contained diesel. Those barrels were left sitting outside in the sun for days, the tenant alleged.
Those contractors also broke the lock on another structure that housed the park’s wi-fi and cable equipment, the tenant claimed, who estimated its worth at thousands of dollars. The tenant said they personally put a lock on the door to keep the equipment from being stolen or vandalized.
Nowhere to go
The wi-fi and cable provider is now not providing services at the park, according to the tenant, and said not having internet access is making it even harder for many to be there — “but we don’t have anywhere to go. All the nearby parks are full, and it will cost me a lot more than $2,000 to move from here even if there was a place available.
“We know that the park owners don’t care about the people who are still living here,” the tenant continued. “Our housing situation is very precarious. It causes us a lot of stress on an everyday basis. We feel powerless to do anything to protect ourselves from the ongoing harassment and threatening behavior we encounter from the park owners and their agents. I know that I am not the only one who’s afraid that if we’re away from our RVs for more than a day or two then they will be gone when we come back, and we will be left without a home or any of our belongings.”
One of the tenants stated that they were ready to move after the new owners made the $2,000 offer for vacating the park, but, on their scheduled move-out date, no representative from the owners were there to provide the promised compensation.
One tenant claimed that a cable connecting their refrigerator to an electrical hookup was severed because park employees were careless while performing ground maintenance. The cut cable led to all of the food in their fridge being spoiled, the tenant said, while another said the use of weed-whackers near cars and RVs caused rocks to be kicked up and thrown at vehicles’ windows.
Another tenant said in a handwritten statement that a utility trailer they owned and stored at the back of the property was destroyed without their knowledge, and they did not receive any compensation for the trailer or the contents inside of it.
Multiple tenants also decried the conditions of the bathrooms and showers at the park, saying they have not been properly maintained and sanitized. They cite inoperable toilets, trash on the floor, no restocking of toilet paper, and insufficient lighting that make nighttime showers impossible.
“These examples, and others I have not mentioned, are reasons that the quality of life at Beacon RV Park has downgraded, and the tenants’ psyches are frayed,” one tenant wrote. “I hope that the court sees the evidence of this and renders the proper decision.”
