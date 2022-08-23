LONG BEACH — Pacific County Fire District 1 is gearing up for its annual safety fair.
The event is planned Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Pacific County building at 7016 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. It features free hot dogs.
Activities run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and other agencies, including Long Beach Fire Department, will be on hand.
A “Big Shaker” earthquake simulation will be demonstrated.
Lani Karvia, public education coordinator for District 1, is excited to share this experience with residents and visitors.
“We will have a trailer that will let us feel what an earthquake would be like,” she said. “They will also show us how we can be better prepared if we were to have one here.”
The U.S. Coast Guard and south county technical rescue personnel will be present to describe their activities, with year-round beach safety at the forefront.
For youngsters, there will be a bicycle rodeo, with the emphasis on safe riding. For parents, personnel will be available to check child car seats. “If you have any questions about your car seat, please come and we will help you install it properly,” Karvia said.
LifeFlight pilots are slated to bring a helicopter. Smokey the Bear will be on hand to publicize the U.S. Forest Service’s campaign about the importance of preventing wild fires.
Another important informational service will be details offered to recognize and prevent elder scams. Karvia said this will focus on “who the scam artists are targeting and what they are saying.”
Hands-on training will include cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for humans and pets.
“There will be a lot for the whole family to enjoy and learn from,” Karvia added.
