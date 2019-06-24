long beach — It was all about one word Saturday.
Safety.
Pacific County Fire District 1 organized its third annual safety fair. The event, at the Pacific County building on Sandridge Road, attracted a steady stream of visitors and locals.
Organizer Lani Karvia said the intent was to make everything family friendly. Youngsters — and the young-at-heart — had the opportunity to climb on fire and rescue vehicles and boats.
An inflatable safety house was a novel way of teaching children how to avoid household dangers and, in the event of a fire, to stay low to avoid smoke inhalation and escape unharmed.
For kids, there were stickers to collect and plastic fire helmets to take home, plus activities like a bicycle rodeo to teach youngsters safety on two wheels and stress the importance of wearing a helmet.
Perhaps the most spectacular event was an opportunity to put out a deliberately created fire using a hose, supervised by District 1 volunteer firefighter/EMT Richard Schatz and colleagues.
Assistant Chief Mike Karvia also demonstrated skills in maneuvering a fire truck with its 95-foot extension ladder.
There was an introduction to radio communications by Pacific County Amateur Radio club members and others who work with government agencies to keep everyone in contact during crises.
“We provide emergency communications in Pacific County when normal means are disrupted,” said Bob Cline of Ocean Park.
Pacific County Sheriff Robin Souvenir demonstrated his interest in the program and worked with personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary like Dick Santoro and Dan Dimick who shared his enthusiasm.
Groups involved in the program are ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Services) and RACES (Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service). On the Peninsula, radio hams also assist with beach cleanups and monitoring of evacuation siren tests.
“It’s helping people, but also encouraging the hobby of amateur radio,” Cline said.
Leaders at the sheriff’s office made sure their behind-the-scenes personnel had a chance to showcase their duties. Among those attending were 911 dispatchers Jamie Moseley and Bobbi Pulsifer.
Four-legged critters made their appearance, too. Sgt. Randy Wiegardt from the sheriff’s office was on hand with 6-year-old Ciko.
For the past three years, the German shepherd has been a key component on patrol calls. Wiegardt has learned to recognize his partner’s tail and nose signals. Often the dog’s presence at an emergency scene is enough to ensure a reasonably calm arrest.
“He is trained to apprehend fleeing criminals,” Wiegardt said. “He reduces the amount of force we have to use. About 99% of his job is as a deterrent, and attending events like this.”
Veterinarian Ruth Sheppard from Oceanside Animal Clinic staffed a booth to share information on pet health. She used a faux plastic dog to demonstrate techniques for animal CPR.
The information at the vet’s booth was appreciated by Mary Huston of Long Beach, who has two dogs. “For many people, they’re part of the family,” she said.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 62, which is based at Cape Disappointment, promoted safety afloat — including always wearing a life jacket — and offered details of recreational boating safety classes.
Doug Sheaffer and colleagues from the Information and Assistance center at 1715 Pacific Ave. were on hand to describe their services, which include free legal help for seniors and help signing up for health insurance programs. The group, part of the five-county Olympic Area Agency of Aging, serves older adults and people with disabilities.
Leaders of the Peninsula’s Neighborhood Watch, which works closely with the sheriff’s office, were on hand working to recruit more people to join in monitoring and reporting criminal activity.
The South Pacific County Technical Rescue Team, Ilwaco Fire Department, Long Beach Police Department and Golden Sands Senior Community at Klipsan were among those describing their operations.
There was also help for veterans on benefits, human CPR dummies to learn on, a Stop the Bleed class and a demonstration of a program called Project Lifesaver, which allows ambulance personnel to help track disoriented people who are lost.
District 1 personnel also promoted the department’s “People Saver” program, which offers low-cost house number signs to help rescue crews find addresses. For details, contact the department at 360-655-4451 or at the Fire Station at 26110 Ridge Ave., Ocean Park.
