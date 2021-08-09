OCEAN PARK — A retired sailor campaigning to save the USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier from the scrapyard is pressing ahead seeking support.
Veteran Bill Nix divides his time between homes in Ocean Park and Underwood on the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge.
He was billeted on the supercarrier during a varied career that included civilian service as a police officer, legal clerk, judge and parole officer, in addition to his active-duty and lengthy reserve service with the U.S. Navy and Army. “It was a really good ship,” said Nix, a Navy photographer who served two tours in Vietnam and retired as a master-at-arms/chief petty officer.
He believes it could attract 325,000 visitors a year if preserved and docked permanently in Astoria as a conference center and museum. “It’s in fairly good condition,” Dix said. “It hasn’t deteriorated.”
However, the U.S. Kitty Hawk Veterans Association has reluctantly ended its campaign to save the ship and Astoria-area leaders have given him little encouragement.
The association, with 1,200 members scattered throughout the United States, asked the Navy to try to preserve it in 2001. It secured pledges of $5 million.
When officers rejected this idea, reportedly because it was not among ships listed for possible preservation, the group’s leadership changed direction. In a recent newsletter, its president, Jim Melka of Independence, Iowa, lamented, “It looks as if we have lost the battle to save the ship.”
“We are trying to find a location to set up a USS Kitty Hawk museum,” the group told members online. “More details will be forthcoming, but association leadership is considering everything from a place on USS Midway on the West Coast to a building in Kitty Hawk, N.C., on the East Coast, and everywhere in between.”
‘Too much’ to handle?
Nix pointed to the Midway, a carrier in San Diego, as an example of how a community can preserve history while creating a lucrative tourist attraction. His research suggests that 1.3 million visitors annually pump $4.7 million into Southern California. Other retired fighting ships attract visitors in Bremerton and elsewhere in California and the Atlantic coast.
He estimates potential visitor counts on the North Coast might reach one-quarter of Midway’s numbers — resulting in $1 million revenue.
Astoria-area leaders who replied to Dix’s campaign offered unanimous respect for preserving the nation’s military history. But their consensus was that installing a 1,069-foot aircraft carrier on the Astoria waterfront and coping with the influx of visitors would overwhelm the community.
Bruce Jones, mayor of Astoria, is deputy director of the Columbia River Maritime Museum. He replied to Dix in March that the museum is focused on the $1.15 million dry-docking of the 128-foot Lightship Columbia. “I’m afraid our museum does not have an appetite for taking on a project of such exponentially larger proportions and logistical requirements,” he wrote.
He noted as mayor he would be interested in learning of others’ interest, but added, “An attraction that could generate an additional 400,000 annual visitors might be seen as too much of a good thing, because of the additional infrastructure required to support so many visitors in a town of only 10,000.”
He warned that deferred maintenance costs and the costs associated with docking the ship would have to be factored in.
‘Overburdened’ highways
In his reply to Dix, David Reid, executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, pointed to the brief Astoria stopover of the USS Missouri in 1998. The historic battleship, site of the Japanese 1945 World War II surrender, was being towed from Bremerton to become a museum in Hawaii. The crowds and accompanying traffic chaos demonstrated how the North Coast could not cope, he wrote.
“Since those days we have expanded operations and land use at the port, redeveloped other waterfront buildings, increased our year-round (and especially summertime) visitorship, and increased our population,” wrote Reid. “The roads leading to and from town, however, have not widened a single lane and are already overburdened on busy weekends.”
Reid said in his discussions with maritime and government leadership, all agreed that the ship should be preserved for future generations to enjoy. But he added, “This is an eminently worthy project that is simply outsized for our community.”
Like Jones, he cited additional needs. “It’s that the presence of something this large and, shall we say, magnetic, would change the character of this town to its detriment and that’s only if we could somehow squeeze that much dock, hotel, highway, parking and visitor space out of a peninsula that has been basically fully built-out since the 1960s.”
Deadline approaching
Dix is not deterred and is seeking support from elected leaders. He has received replies from the offices of U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) plus Oregon state Rep. Suzanne Weber (R-Tillamook), whose House District 32 includes the North Coast. “I am trying to spread the word and hope we can get some state resolutions,” said Dix, who is encouraged by the belief that federal matching funds could help with costs.
He said it is important to save the Kitty Hawk because it is the last of the oil-fired carriers. Later nuclear-powered craft may be less likely to be saved for private use because they pose potential contamination issues. “There are only two supercarriers left,” Dix said. “Once they are gone, they are gone.”
But the clock may be ticking.
The carrier was decommissioned in 2009 at a ceremony Dix attended. It is docked at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton amid other unwanted military vessels. The Kitsap Sun newspaper, which covered the association’s unsuccessful campaign to save it, noted that will likely be sold for scrap. Since 2014, surplus carriers Constellation, Ranger and Independence have been towed around the tip of South America to ship-breaking yards in Brownsville, Texas, on the Gulf Coast, the newspaper has reported.
The latest action in April was a thorough exterior cleaning so its hull will not carry invasive species when it is moved. No scrap bids have been announced, the newspaper reported.
Some support
However, Dix is not entirely alone.
When his project was highlighted in the Astorian’s In One Ear column earlier this year, it was enthusiastically supported by Seaside resident Nguyen Trung, who noted the size of the vessel, including its 4.5-acre flight deck, would be its attraction. “This offers limitless potential for usage: restaurants, stores, festivals, museum, garden, park, lodging, conference rooms, theater, sports, etc.”
Trung highlighted the manner in which the Queen Mary, a 1936 luxury British cruise ship, had been preserved in Long Beach, California. “What a cool idea,” Trung added. “I do hope this gem will be saved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.