LONG BEACH — Local grants totaling almost $2.6 million were announced last week by the Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board, with most funding designated for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe’s extensive habitat restoration projects on the upper Grays River watershed.
These funds were included in the board’s $76 million in annual statewide awards.
“These grants are a driving force for salmon recovery in Washington,” said Jeff Breckel, chair of the Salmon Recovery Funding Board. “Without this funding, we likely would lose our salmon. And that’s a Washington I wouldn’t want to live in.”
Funding for the grants comes from the sale of state bonds, a federal grant from the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund, and funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The grant recipients also invest in salmon recovery and will be contributing more than nearly $59 million in matching resources, such as materials, staff labor, and donations.
In Pacific County, the Cowlitz Tribe is adding an additional $1.6 million in funds for the Grays River work, primarily in the form of a separate $1.3 million grant from the Washington Coast Restoration and Resiliency Initiative program.
Although the Grays River watershed was historically part of Chinook Indian Nation homelands, the neighboring Cowlitz have dedicated years of effort there with the aim of enhancing salmon habitat in the overall Lower Columbia region.
The largest part of this newly funded work consists of building logjams and planting the banks along 2.5 miles of the Grays River. The tribe plans to thin 20 acres of red alder-dominated stands and incorporate downed trees into the floodplain. Cleared areas will be replanted with conifers and maintained for 2-3 years. The tribe also will place logjams and channel-spanning log structures in the river.
The tribe also plans upcoming work on the west fork of the Grays and on Blaney Creek.
Elsewhere in county
In southwest Pacific County, Chinook-based Sea Resources was granted $200,000 to help pay for design costs in advance extensive work on Clearwater Creek, a small watershed on the east side of Willapa Bay near the north end of Government Road.
Sea Resources will use this grant to a produce permit-ready design for a project that will remove two, 70-year-old, undersized culverts and replace them with a bridge. Culverts are pipes or other structures that carry water under roads and often block fish migration because they are too steep, too tall, or too small to allow fish to pass through easily. Removing the culverts will give fish access to 5.1 miles of habitat and will restore full tidal influence to a 10-acre wetland. The project will evaluate two options for the location of the new bridge — its current location or south at the 1952 historical mouth of Clearwater Creek. The bridge will have a single-lane and run 80 feet long with turnouts at either end. The creek is used by coho salmon and steelhead trout.
Similarly, the Willapa Bay Regional Fisheries Enhancement Group is being given $144,500 to design a restoration project on Armstrong Creek, a small creek that flows into the Willapa River in Raymond.
The Pacific Conservation District’s applications for three grants were approved for a total of about $612,000. Two of these grants are for design work for restoration of portions of the Middle Nemah and Willapa River, with a third grant will go toward emoving a culvert on Howard Creek. This will allow fish access to two miles habitat in the North River watershed headwaters and will allow the creek channel to migrate in the floodplain.
Why are salmon in trouble?
According to the the Salmon Recovery Funding Board, Washington’s population grew, the number of salmon dwindled. By 2000, the federal government had declared wild salmon and steelhead species in nearly three-fourths of the state as threatened or endangered. The Legislature created the Salmon Recovery Funding Board in 1999 to determine how best to distribute state and federal funding to recovery projects.
Why is recovery important?
Salmon are a keystone species upon which many other animals rely. One report documented 138 species of wildlife, from whales to flies, that depend on salmon for their food. In addition, salmon fishing is important to Washington’s economy. Commercial and recreational fishing in Washington is estimated to support 16,000 jobs and $540 million in personal income.
Investing in salmon recovery projects also helps local businesses. Every $1 million spent on forest and watershed restoration generates between 15.7 and 23.8 jobs. About 80 percent of that funding stays in the county where the project is located, helping many rural communities. Finally, salmon recovery projects help Washington State uphold treaty-reserved fishing rights for Indian tribes and ensure salmon are present and available for harvest.
How projects are chosen
Washington has a unique approach to salmon recovery. Projects are selected by lead entities, which are watershed-based groups that include tribes, local governments, nonprofits and citizens. The projects are based on federally approved regional salmon recovery plans. Lead entities vet projects through citizen and science committees. The projects then are reviewed by regional organizations and submitted to the Salmon Recovery Funding Board for funding. Regional salmon recovery organizations and the board review each project for cost-effectiveness and to ensure they will benefit salmon.
“Thousands of people across the state have been working for years to put these projects together,” said Megan Duffy, director of the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office, which supports the Salmon Recovery Funding Board. “This is truly work that starts in our local communities. This local process makes sure that we are funding projects important for saving salmon and important to residents in their neighborhoods. It’s a great example of people working with local, state and federal agencies to make a difference for salmon.”
