Buoy 10

Buoy 10 is closing before Labor Day weekend.

OLYMPIA — With Chinook salmon catches trending well above expectation, fishery managers from Washington and Oregon announced today that the lower Columbia River from Bonneville Dam to Buoy 10 (including the Camas Slough) will close to salmon fishing beginning Friday, Sept. 2.

Loss of fishing opportunities over the Labor Day weekend will be disappointing to many anglers.

