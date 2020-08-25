ILWACO — The fishing was tough and the weather was tricky, but a few fishermen overcame the obstacles in winning the first ever ‘Halbicore’ tournament over the weekend.
The tournament, hosted by the Ilwaco Tuna Club on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22-23, was originally slated to be an albacore tuna and halibut tournament. However, rough offshore conditions converted the competition into a salmon contest, which could be caught nearer to shore.
Sixteen different boats registered for the contest, with a cash prize being presented to the top three finishers in the Chinook and coho salmon divisions.
Slow catching
First-time tournament participant Joe Sullivan of Yakima caught the biggest king salmon, a 16.5-pound fish reeled in aboard the F/V Tarter Sauce.
“It was extremely slow,” Sullivan said after the official weigh-in, sentiments echoed by other fishermen who had to overcome increased traffic from the popular Buoy 10 fishery. Late in the afternoon on Saturday, around 3:30 p.m., less than two hours before weigh-in, Paul Hosler fishing on the F/V Max Ebb hooked up with the biggest coho of the day.
“It was our only fish today,” said Hosler, of Hoquiam, who was participating in the tournament for the first time and trolling an anchovy when the 11.92-pound silver struck.
Fourteen boats participated, including several first-timers and a few seasoned vets.
“We caught two fish, that was it. It was really tough fishing,” said Aaron Kelly, of Wenatchee, fishing aboard the F/V Open Wide.
No-go ocean
All competitors had initially come geared up to fish for tuna and halibut, but had to change their approach after plans were changed. Rough offshore waters nixed the tuna and halibut portion of the competition, which typically requires trips farther offshore, often 40 miles or more. Salmon was substituted instead, which can be fished in the river and nearer to shore around Buoy 10.
“The forecast was really bad for the ocean, so it had to be,” Kelly said. The fishing tournament served as a warm-up for the Oregon Tuna Classic, scheduled for Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 in Garibaldi.
