OCEAN PARK — With Christmas only a couple of weeks away, Santa Claus has begun gracing communities across the peninsula.

Last Friday, Ol’ Saint Nick came to downtown Ocean Park for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Santa hosted a ‘make & take’ workshop following the tree lighting, which also included photo ops and caroling.

