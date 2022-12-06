With Christmas only a couple weeks away, Santa Claus has begun gracing communities across the peninsula. Last Friday, Ol’ Saint Nick came to downtown Ocean Park for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Santa hosted a ‘make & take’ workshop following the tree lighting, which also included photo ops and caroling.
Santa was greeted with much excitement as he handed out candy canes and interacted with attendees during a tree lighting ceremony last week in Ocean Park.
Santa waves after arriving in Ocean Park last week.
In lieu of his traditional sleigh and reindeer, Santa arrived to the event courtesy of Pacific County Fire District No. 1 aboard a ladder truck.
Santa visited Ocean Park last week ahead of a tree-lighting ceremony.
OCEAN PARK — With Christmas only a couple of weeks away, Santa Claus has begun gracing communities across the peninsula.
Last Friday, Ol’ Saint Nick came to downtown Ocean Park for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Santa hosted a ‘make & take’ workshop following the tree lighting, which also included photo ops and caroling.
In lieu of his traditional sleigh and reindeer, Santa arrived to the event courtesy of Pacific County Fire District No. 1 aboard a ladder truck.
