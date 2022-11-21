Crew from Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department douse a structure fire Saturday morning at 7126 Ortelius Dr. in Ilwaco. Firefighters from Ilwaco and Seaview also assisted on the call.
No injuries were reported in a structure fire that ravaged a two-story residential home Saturday morning at 7126 Ortelius Drive in Ilwaco.
Units began arriving on the scene around 11 a.m. after a fire was first reported with smoke billowing from the front window of the home, located at 7126 Ortelius Dr. in Ilwaco.
Several agencies responded to the call, including Ilwaco, Long Beach and Seaview Fire Department.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known, however it appeared to start near the front of the house on the first floor.
Several agencies responded to the call, including Ilwaco, Long Beach and Seaview Fire Department along with Medix ambulance service.
ILWACO — No injuries were reported in a structure fire that ravaged a two-story residential home Saturday morning in Ilwaco.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire within minutes, preventing it from spreading to neighboring homes on the clear and windy morning.
A lone occupant was able to safely evacuate without injuries, according to witnesses at the scene.
Ilwaco resident Robert Damiano was driving home along U.S. Highway 101 in Chinook when he first noticed the fire.
“I saw the black smoke in the sky and knew it was a house fire and not a forest fire,” Damiano said. “But I thought it was in Long Beach, I didn’t know it was next door to my house until I got here.”
Several agencies responded to the call, including Ilwaco and Long Beach Volunteer Fire Departments and Pacific County Fire District No. 1.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.
