OCEAN PARK — Like countless other people living on the Long Beach Peninsula, Oysterville resident Holly Smith likes taking her pet for walks on the beach. But unlike most other beach-loving pet owners, her pet has webbed feet and feathers, not paws and fur.
Yes, Smith takes her pet duck Daffy for walks on the beach, complete with a leash and harness. She and her husband Patrick have five ducks — as well as chickens, goats, horses, three dogs and a pot-bellied pig — but their connection with Daffy is special and different than the rest.
The Smiths purchased Daffy about 18 months ago from Brim’s Farm & Garden in Astoria when she was just a day or two old, still very much a baby. The Smiths got their other ducks when they were several weeks old, which Holly says is too long of a time for them to form an imprint, unlike Daffy.
‘I’m her mom’
“[Daffy] thinks I’m her mom,” said Smith. “She lived in our house for the first couple of months of her life and she’d sit on the recliner with me every evening, in a towel so I wouldn’t get poop all over me.”
They purchased Daffy with the intent for her to be a companion animal to Little Man, the Smiths’ blind rooster whose eyes had been pecked out by other chickens. Now, Daffy and Little Man are coopmates and do most things together.
“If we ever change anything in the coop, like the water or the feed, she shows him everything,” Smith said, adding that Daffy naturally assumed that role with Little Man without any prodding. “It’s wonderful, because if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t have any friends, because the other animals kind of push him around a little bit.”
Field trips on a leash
When she can, Smith takes Daffy out for what she calls “field trips” on a leash, outfitting Daffy in a chicken harness that she found online and taking her to the beach and ponds on the northern end of the peninsula. She also just ordered a harness specifically for ducks that should be arriving soon.
Smith wants to walk with Daffy in parades during the summer, but said that the asphalt is too hot for her feet. She’s hoping that special shoes she recently ordered will alleviate those concerns.
Daffy enjoys exploring and playing in the outflows that cross the beach, which is where she found herself on Feb. 23 at the Ocean Park beach approach on Bay Avenue.
There, Daffy relished the water, dunking herself in it while Smith looked on, standing ankle-deep in rubber boots.
Occasionally, Daffy took charge and led Smith through the water, which she says is just part of the experience of owning a pet duck.
“[Ducks] aren’t like dogs,” she said. “You just have to follow them wherever they want to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.